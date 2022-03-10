FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete FUT Birthday Stefan Lainer SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has added an upgraded version of Austrian defender Stefan Lainer to its FUT Birthday promo, which will be available to players at the cost of completing a few challenges.

EA Sports celebrates the 13th year of Ultimate Team in FIFA 22 with its FUT Birthday promo. As a result of this promo, a few select players are rewarded with a 5-star upgrade to either their weak-foot or skill-moves, in addition to improvements to their individual attributes.

88 Stefan Lainer

New FUT Birthday Player SBC
🇦🇹 88 Stefan Lainer

Borussia Monchengladbach right-back Stefan Lainer is the most recent player to be rewarded with a new variant and received an upgrade that takes his skill moves to 5-stars. FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can redeem Lainer's FUT Birthday card by completing the set of tasks listed below.

Task and review of FUT Birthday Stefan Lainer SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the FUT Birthday Stefan Lainer SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

Bundesliga

# of players from the Bundesliga: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, the newly released FUT Birthday SBC for Stefan Lainer costs around 85,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Players who wish to reduce the overall cost of completion can do so by using items from their player fodder.

Ultimate Team players in FIFA 22 have around 3 days left to complete this non-repeatable SBC and redeem Stefan Lainer's FUT Birthday card.

Review of the FUT Birthday Stefan Lainer SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

In his FUT Birthday variant, Stefan Lainer witnessed an improvement from 80 to 88-OVR, with balanced upgrades to all of his attributes. His most impressive stats attest to his physical qualities, as he boasts 90-physical with 97-stamina and 97-aggression.

Stefan Lainer's Birthday variant uses his excellent physicality to provide players with a stronghold in defense as well as attack. The player shares a high attacking and defensive workrate, with 88-pace and 84-dribbling.

Although not adept at shooting, Lainer's FUT Birthday variant has 81-rated shot-power which can occasionally claim goals in his favor. Ultimate Team players can add the defender to their lineup at an affordable cost, which will be an interesting addition to the team for FIFA 22 players.

