FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Ruslan Malinovskyi Player of the Month (POTM) card in FUT 22?

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has announced their latest Player of the Month SBC, featuring Ukrainian forward Ruslan Malinovskyi as the Serie A POTM for February 2022.

Player of the Month SBCs in FIFA 22 reward players for enjoying an illustrious month of football with their clubs in their respective domestic leagues. EA Sports and Serie A commemorate Atalanta forward Ruslan Malinovskyi by releasing an upgraded version of the player available to Ultimate Team players in the form of an SBC.

Atalanta played 3 Serie A matches in February. Although they failed to see a single victory last month in the Italian league, Malinovskyi's powerful equalizer against Juventus earned the team a crucial point in their Serie A top four race.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can redeem Ruslan Malinovskyi's upgraded POTM variant by completing the set of tasks listed below.

Task, cost and review of the Ruslan Malinovskyi POTM card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Ruslan Malinovskyi POTM SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

# of players from Atalanta BC: Min 1

IF Players: Min

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Stephy Mavididi SBC - 84, 85 Squads

Ruslan Malinovskyi POTM - 82 Rating, 1 TOTW

As of writing, Ultimate Team players in FIFA 22 may have to spend around 19,000 FUT coins to obtain Ruslan Malinovskyi's POTM variant from scratch. Players who desire to redeem the player at a slightly lower cost can utilize their existing player fodder.

Ultimate Team players in FIFA 22 have 30 days left to complete this non-repeatable SBC and avail Ruslan Malinovskyi's POTM variant as a reward.

Review of the Ruslan Malinovskyi POTM SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Ruslan Malinovskyi witnessed notable improvements to his 81-rated base variant to form his 87-OVR POTM version. With 4-stars skill-moves and weak-foot, the 28-year-old striker boasts elite shooting attributes with an excellent balance of overall stats.

Malinovskyi's POTM variant flaunts 89-passing, 88-shooting, 87-dribbling, 86-physicality, and 84-pace. His most notable attribute, however, is his incredible shot power, which is rated at 99.

Additionally, he has 96-long-shots, 92-free-kicks, 91-ball-control, and 90-vision, a unique blend of attributes contributing to his threatening presence in the box.

