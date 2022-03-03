FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 24 (TOTW 24) cards revealed in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has revealed the player cards from Team of the Week (TOTW) 24, featuring 23 Inform variants of players available to Ultimate Team players.

Each week, EA Sports releases an edition of the TOTW promo to highlight the players who excelled in the previous week of football. Each player to feature in the promo will see the release of their Inform variants, which showcases the player with improved attributes.

Listed below are all the players included in the Team of the Week 24 by FIFA 22.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Complete list of all the player items that are part of TOTW 24

Kylian Mbappe (ST) - 93

Koen Casteels (GK) - 87

Moussa Diaby (RM) - 87

Lorenzo Insigne (LM) - 87

Giovanni Simeone (ST) - 86

Ousmane Dembele (RW) - 85

Carlos Vela (RW) - 85

Walter Benítez (GK) - 85

Gabriel Paulista (CB) - 84

Niklas Süle (CB) - 84

Tomáš Soucek (CDM) - 84

Renan Lodi (LM) - 84

Christoph Baumgartner (CM) - 84

Hamari Traoré (RB) - 84

Wilfried Zaha (LW) - 84

Matt Doherty (RWB) - 82

Abderrazak Hamdallah (ST) - 81

Patrick van Aanholt (LB) - 81

Yeremy (RM) - 79

Sergio León Limones (ST) - 79

Cueva (LW) - 79

Helenius (ST) - 75

Dominik Oroz (CB) - 70

Best cards of TOTW 24 reveal in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Kylian Mbappe leads as the most decorated player card from Team of the Week 24. In the TOTW 24, EA Sports features a 93-rated variant. With 99 pace, Mbappe's newest Inform card is as fast as it can get. He also has 94-shooting and 90-dribbling as his most potent abilities.

After entering FIFA 22 with 81-OVR, Moussa Diaby received his best card to date after EA Sports released his 87-rated variant in TOTW 24. Similar to Mbappe, Diaby boasts 99-pace. He also has 92-dribbling, 81-passing, and 77-shooting.

Koen Casteels receives minor improvements to his attributes to form the best goalkeeper card from Team of the Week 24. Casteels flaunts 88-reflexes, 86-diving, 85-handling, and 85-positioning as his most impressive stats.

Giovanni Simeone's 75-rated base-variant received a massive overhaul to form his TOTW 24 Inform variant, which stands at 86-OVR. With positive changes to his attributes, Simeone's latest version features the player with 87-pace, 86-dribbling, and 86-shooting, forming a well-balanced striker option for FUT players.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar