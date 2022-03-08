FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete FUT Birthday Jurriën Timber SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has released their latest set of SBCs, featuring the FUT Birthday variant for Dutch centreback Jurriën Timber that players can redeem at the cost of completing a few tasks.

The FUT Birthday promo for FIFA 22 celebrates 13 years since the launch of Ultimate Team in the FIFA series. Players featured as part of the promo will receive a 5-star boost to either their weak-foot ratings or their skill moves.

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam

87 Jurriën Timber

fifauteam.com/fifa-22-fut-bi… New FUT Birthday Player SBC87 Jurriën Timber New FUT Birthday Player SBC🇳🇱 87 Jurriën Timberfifauteam.com/fifa-22-fut-bi… https://t.co/xzXUPnKGlw

EA Sports commemorated the Ajax defender by providing a +12 in his overall rating. FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can obtain Jurriën Timber's FUT Birthday card by completing a set of tasks listed below.

Task and review of FUT Birthday Jurriën Timber SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the FUT Birthday Jurriën Timber SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

# of players from the Netherlands: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, this SBC costs Ultimate Team players around 50,000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Players can utilize items from their inventory to further cut down the completion cost and bring it down to a reasonable amount.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players have around three days left to complete this non-repeatable SBC and obtain Jurriën Timber's FUT Birthday card as a reward.

Review of the FUT Birthday Jurriën Timber SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Ultimate Team players can get their hands on an 87-rated variant of the 20-year-old centre-half at an affordable cost. The highlight of this card is the 5-star skill-moves upgrade the player received.

Compared to his 75-rated base-variant, Jurriën Timber's FUT Birthday card boasts 90-physicality and 87-defending with 93-jumping and 91-strength. To bolster his offensive presence, Jurriën Timber's new variant has a high attacking work rate with pace and dribbling attributes in line with the game’s meta.

With 89-short-passing, 86-pace, and 84-dribbling, the FUT Birthday Jurriën Timber is a great SBC for the cost and can provide FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players with a player capable of tackling the pacey wingers the game has to offer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar