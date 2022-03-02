FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to obtain Lucas Podolski Silver Star card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 has released a Silver Star variant for German forward Lucas Podolski that Ultimate Team players can obtain by completing a few tasks.

Lucas Podolski is the latest player added to the Silver Stars promo, alongside Danny Welbeck. EA Sports has introduced a 74-rated variant of the 36-year old striker, improving his attributes substantially.

Lucas Podolski has graced various parts of Europe in his illustrious career. He has enjoyed notable stints at clubs like FC Koln, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Galatasaray and Inter Milan, among other clubs. Currently, Lucas Podolski represents Polish club Górnik Zabrze in Ekstraklasa.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can redeem Lucas Podolski's Silver Star card by completing the objectives listed below.

Task and review of Lucas Podolski Silver Star objective in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Lucas Podolski Silver Star Objective in FIFA Ultimate Team

Win 4: FUT players are required to win 4 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge

Venomous Volley: FUT players are required to score 4 Volleys in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge

Through time: FUT players are required to assist with a Through Ball in 5 separate matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge

Unlike Squad Building Challenges, objectives in FIFA do not require players to spend their FUT coins. This allows FUT players to redeem Lucas Podolski's Silver Star variant at no additional cost.

Review of the Lucas Podolski Silver Star Objective in FIFA Ultimate Team

At the cost of playing a few matches, Ultimate Team players can get their hands on an upgraded version of Lucas Podolski. Podolski reverted to his centre-forward position in the Silver Star variant from the CAM role he occupied on his base card.

On the whole, Lucas Podolski's Silver Star card features him with a +1 upgrade to his OVR. His attributes, however, received a significant upgrade. With a +28 boost, Podolski saw his pace rise to 87. He has an outstanding balance in his other attributes, with 84-dribbling, 84-shooting, 84-passing, and 83-physicality.

Matching his former self, Lucas Podolski's Silver Star variant is revered for its shooting ability, with 97-shot power, 89-volleys, and 88-penalties. Additionally, Podolski received a +1 boost on his weak-foot and skill moves, taking both to 4 stars.

