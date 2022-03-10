×
FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Full list of Team Of The Week 25 (TOTW 25) cards revealed in FUT 22

Team of the Week 25 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (Image via Sportskeeda)
Team of the Week 25 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team (Image via Sportskeeda)
Adarsh J Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Mar 10, 2022 12:23 AM IST
FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has revealed their Team of the Week 25, featuring Inform variants of 23 players rewarded based on their recent real-time performances.

Ultimate Team players can redeem cards from the TOTW 25 promo by trying their luck with the various types of in-game packs that FIFA 22 offers. Listed below are all the players featured in Team of the Week 25 by EA Sports.

Changing the title races and battles for European spots. #TOTW 25 is now live in #FUT. #FIFA22 https://t.co/NllKh9vjhX

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Complete list of all the player items that are part of TOTW 25

Kevin De Bruyne (CM) - 93

Theo Hernández (LB) - 88

Iago Aspas (ST) - 88

Lautaro Martinez (ST) - 87

Bukayo Saka (RM) - 87

Ivan Toney (ST) - 86

Reece James (RWB) - 86

Marco Bizot (GK) - 84

David Raum (LWB) - 84

Carlos Soler (CM) - 84

Roman Faivre (RM) - 84

Lucas Zelarayan (CAM) - 84

Evanilson (ST) - 84

Fernando Pacheco (GK) - 83

Martin Hinteregger (CB) - 83

Gelson Martins (LM) - 82

Wataru Endo (CM) - 82

Leandro Cabrera (CB) - 81

Lewis Morgan (LM) - 79

Yann Bodiger (CDM) - 78

Tom Lees (CB) - 77

Gabriel Debeljuh (ST) - 76

Airam Lopez Cabrera (ST) - 71

Best cards of TOTW 25 reveal in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Kevin De Bruyne's 93-rated Inform variant headlines Team of the Week 25 as its best feature. Upon receiving minor improvements to his overall stats, De Bruyne's TOTW 25 card has 95-passing, 90-dribbling, and 88-shooting as its most notable attributes.

Theo Hernandez and Reece James received upgraded Inform variants through TOTW 25. With 88-OVR and 86-OVR, respectively, both cards are excellent options for FUT players who require a consistent wingback.

The TOTW 25 features several great options for strikers, with players like Iago Aspas (88), Lautaro Martine (87), and Ivan Toney (86) leading the promo. Aspas has 90-shooting and 90-dribbling, with his finishing skills rated 94.

Lautaro Martinez shows a similar combination of attributes, with 87-dribbling, 85-shooting, and 88-pace. Ivan Toney received an upgrade from his 76-rated base card to form his second-ever Inform variant. With 97-jumping and 97-heading accuracy, the player can be a compelling pick for players on FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
