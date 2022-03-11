FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to obtain Thibaut Courtois Player of the Month (POTM) card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has announced La Liga's Player of the Month (POTM) for the month of February, releasing a 91-rated version of Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois as a result.

The Player of the Month promo in FIFA Ultimate Team rewards players for enjoying an excellent month of real-time football at their respective clubs. FIFA 22 and La Liga have joined hands to commemorate Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for his performance for the club in the previous month.

Thibaut Courtois played 4 La Liga matches for Real Madrid in February. In addition to earning 3 wins and a draw, Courtois was credited with a clean-sheet for all 4 appearances, thereby improving Real Madrid's shot at the coveted La Liga title.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can obtain Thibaut Courtois' POTM card by completing the set of challenges listed below.

Task and review of Thibaut Courtois Player of the Month (POTM) SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the Thibaut Courtois Player of the Month (POTM) SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

# of players from La Liga Santander: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, Ultimate Team players have to spend around 90,000 FUT coins to avail Thibaut Courtois' POTM card from scratch. Players with well-furnished fodder can use items from their inventory to cut down the overall cost of completion to a reasonable amount.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players have 30 days left to complete this non-repeatable SBC and redeem Thibaut Courtois' POTM variant as a reward.

Review of the Thibaut Courtois Player of the Month (POTM) SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 has improved the 89-rated base variant of Thibaut Courtois to form his best FUT variant in the game so far. Despite receiving only minor enhancements to his attributes, the upgrade allows the player to perform as a consistent shot-stopper, with great long-throw and crossing abilities.

The 91-rated Thibaut Courtois POTM card features 91 handling and 90 reflex as his most prominent attributes, with 89 positioning and 88 diving. Despite his 77 kicking, Courtois has the ability to keep up with some of the best goalkeepers in FIFA 22 and can be an efficient pick for players in the Ultimate Team.

