FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to obtain FUT Birthday Declan Rice card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team have released a 90-rated version of English midfielder Declan Rice as the latest addition to the FUT Birthday promo.

EA Sports celebrates the 13th year of Ultimate Team in the FIFA series with the FUT Birthday promo. Players who are featured in this promo will receive a permanent 5-star upgrade to either their weak-foot or skill moves.

Macartneyyt - #FIFA22 @macartneyyt #FIFA22 #FUTBirthday FUT Birthday Declan Rice SBC is out now! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 1x 83 squad + 1 TOTW , 1x 86 squad & 1x 87 squad, Completing him? FUT Birthday Declan Rice SBC is out now! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 1x 83 squad + 1 TOTW , 1x 86 squad & 1x 87 squad, Completing him? 👀 #FIFA22 #FUTBirthday https://t.co/2O8p6zSwFc

As part of the FUT Birthday promo, a new variant for the West Ham CDM was released. FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can avail Declan Rice's 90-OVR FUT Birthday card by completing the set of tasks listed below.

Task and review of FUT Birthday Declan Rice SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the FUT Birthday Declan Rice SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

England

# of players from England: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

87-rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 11

As of writing, Declan Rice's FUT Birthday SBC costs Ultimate Team players around FUT coins to complete from scratch. Upon using items from their player fodder, FUT players can further cut down on the overall cost of completion and bring it down to a reasonable amount.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players have around 13 days left to complete this non-repeatable SBC and redeem Declan Rice's 90-rated FUT Birthday variant as a reward.

Review of the FUT Birthday Declan Rice card in FIFA Ultimate Team

After the FUT Birthday promo, Declan Rice witnessed tremendous improvements to his pace and shooting attributes, with considerable upgrades to his passing and dribbling abilities as well.

When compared to his 82-rated base-variant, Declan Rice's FUT Birthday special boasts 90-defending, 88-physicality, 86-dribbling, 86-passing, 84-pace and 80-shooting. His most impressive attributes are his 96-long-passing, 95-short-passing, 94-stamina and 92-interceptions.

Declan Rice's sprint speed also witnessed a major improvement, growing from 68-87. In the newly released FUT Birthday variant, Declan Rice is equipped with qualities that can match the best opposition in FIFA 22.

The 5-star skill move upgrade and the +27 shooting boost caters to the player's ability to play ahead of his default position and move further into attack.

