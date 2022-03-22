FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete 82-88 Upgrade SBC in FUT 22

The latest set of SBCs released by FIFA 22 Ultimate Team features two new Squad Building Challengers around the newly released FUT Fantasy promo.

EA Sports introduced the FUT Fantasy promo earlier this week. To commemorate the new promo, FIFA 22 has come out with the 82 - 88 Upgrade SBC for its Ultimate Team audience. Players who complete this SBC will be rewarded with a Rare Gold player rated between 82 and 88 OVR.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can complete the 82 - 88 Upgrade SBC by completing the challenges listed below.

Task and review of 82-88 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the 82 - 88 Upgrade SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

Rare: Min 2

Player Level: Min Gold

Team Chemistry: Min 25

# of players in the Squad: 5

The 82 - 88 Upgrade SBC in FIFA 22 costs Ultimate Team players around 4000 FUT coins to complete from scratch. Players who have access to well-furnished fodder can use the items from their inventory to bring down the overall completion cost to an affordable amount.

The 82 - 88 Upgrade SBC will be live on FIFA 22 for three days, after which the SBC will expire. Players can complete the SBC within the mentioned time to obtain an 82 - 88 rated player card.

Review of the 82-88 Upgrade SBC in FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can obtain a Rare Gold player of good quality for an affordable cost by completing this SBC. However, unlike player pick SBCs, the 82 - 88 Upgrade SBC does not offer FUT players a choice in their rewards. Instead, players will be provided with a pack that contains a single player item after completing the SBC.

Items from the Icons promo cannot be availed through this SBC. However, Rare Gold cards from various other FUT promos will be accessible to FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players through this SBC.

Despite the uncertainty in the rewards and the lack of choice, FIFA 22 players can utilize this SBC to accumulate players as fodder for their upcoming challenges on Ultimate Team.

Being a repeatable SBC, FUT players can complete the 82 - 88 Upgrade SBC multiple times before it expires to accumulate items that improve their inventory in FIFA 22.

