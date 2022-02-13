FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Team of the Week 22 (TOTW 22) predictions for FUT 22

FIFA 22 will be releasing another 23 special cards this coming Wednesday as part of the Team of the Week 22 (TOTW 22) team.

The TOTW promo contains special cards of footballers who make outstanding performances every week. These cards are released every Wednesday and are then available in all the packs. However, the cards have very low odds of obtaining from packs. They also have boosted stats and are extremely important for completing several SBCs.

With an excellent set of football matches around the world, there are several candidates who could feature on TOTW 22. While these names are not guaranteed, they have made a strong case for finding a place on the team this coming Wednesday.

Predictions and possible players of FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Team of the Week (TOTW 22)

James Tavernier

The English RB put in an excellent performance for Rangers in their 2-0 win over Hibernian. He was defensively robust, which earned Rangers a clean sheet and also had a role in each of the two goals. Tavernier scored one himself and assisted the other to win the MOTM award.

Diogo Jota

The Liverpool attacker had a brilliant match against Leicester, helping Liverpool win 2-0. Jota scored both goals, which could now see him take a place in the TOTW 22 team of FIFA 22.

Raheem Sterling

Sterling is back among goals after scoring a brilliant hat-trick against Norwich. Manchester City were just too good as they outclassed their opponents 4-0.

Adam Webster

Brighton and Hove Albion managed to maintain a clean sheet and win by 2-0 against Watford. Defender Adam Webster was the man of the moment as he was defensively astute and also helped the cause with an important goal.

Michael Keane

Another defender was among the goals in the Premier League with Keane scoring a vital goal in Everton's win over Leeds. He also earned a clean sheet as Everton beat Leeds by 3 goals to nil.

Gabriel Magalhaes

The current week seems to be a scoring week for defenders with Arsenal's Gabriel scoring the all-important goal. He was defensively solid in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Wolves and could feature in FIFA 22's TOTW 22.

Ramy Bensebaini

This has been a defender's week as Monchengladbach left-back Ramy Bensebaini was involved in two goals, with one goal and one assist. His contributions were vital as Monchengladbach just about managed to beat Augsburg by 3-2.

Ricardo Horta

The Portuguese league saw some old performances and it got no better than Ricardo Horta's brace. Horta's twin goals helped Sporting Braga trump Pacos De Ferreira by 2-1.

Orkun Kokcu

The young midfielder had a field day in Eredivisie as Feyenoord beat Waalwijk by 2 goals to one. Kokcu scored one goal and set up another to win the MOTM and could feature in TOTW 22.

Marco Reus

The German attacker was brilliant in Dortmund's 3-0 win over Union Berlin, where he managed to score a brace. It will be wonderful to see the German get a special card in Ultimate Team.

Disclaimer: This is a developing list, and additions will be made to it if any more entries warrant a spot. These are also predictions for FIFA 22 TOTW 22, and not the actual one.

