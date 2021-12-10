FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: When can players unlock Trent Alexander-Arnold's POTM card in FUT 22?

FIFA 22 had a number of strong contenders for Premier League Player of the Month for November, but it is Liverpool's right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold who wins the crown.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had a superb month in November when he was Liverpool's best player by some distance. This is despite the fact that Liverpool were someway off their signature best and even dropped points. Trent Alexander-Arnold did all he could with one goal and four assists in just three games. Lest FIFA 22 fans forget, his main job is to defend where he was in his usual self, barring the match against West Ham.

To commemorate such a consistent and wonderful performance, FIFA 22 has issued a special player item featuring a boosted edition of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The item will be part of the Trent Alexander-Arnold POTM SBC and is an untradeable copy, so the only way FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players can enjoy the card is by completing the SBC.

FIFA 22 confirms the release date of the SBC for Trent Alexander-Arnold POTM card

With a change in traditions, FIFA 22 has not decided to unlock Alexander-Arnold's POTM card immediately. It will be available to all FIFA 22 players on December 17. EA Sports have not revealed the exact time.

Based on past SBCs, Trent Alexander-Arnold POTM SBC will be expensive to complete. If it follows the same pattern as Mohamed Salah's POTM, players will have sufficient time to complete it. However, the completion cost will always be an important point as it will not be within the budget of every FIFA 22 Ultimate Team player.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's POTM card review

Trent Alexander-Arnold's POTM card is an 89-rated RB card that looks like a great FIFA 22 player item in the first place. The 83 Pace is quite satisfactory, although it could have gotten a bit more. The 86 Defense and 90 Passing make the player item a great option without a glaring offensive or defensive weakness.

In general, Trent Alexander-Arnold's base card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team is quite good. The POTM item with boosted stats is naturally better, but FIFA 22 players should also consider the higher cost. Doing the SBC may not be worth it for those with tighter budgets, but the base edition will be just fine in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team mode.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar