FIFA 22 Ultimate Team SBC: How to get Hakan Calhanoglu Player of the Month (POTM) card

Serie A is the first of the Big 5 European leagues to disclose the Player of the Month (POTM) in FIFA 22 for November, and it features Turkey and Inter Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu.

Calhanoglu has stirred a hornet's nest in the summer after switching to derby rivals Inter from AC Milan. However, he has been an important performer for Inter so far. November has been a fruitful month for the Turkish midfielder as he scored three goals and one assist. This included a vital strike in the Milan derby, which ended in a stalemate.

With Calhanoglu winning the POTM in November, FIFA 22 has made a POTM player item available to all FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players. Incidentally, a single-task SBC makes it a straightforward one to complete.

Tasks, rewards, and card review of POTM Hakan Calhanoglu SBC in FIFA 22

Hakan Calhanoglu SBC tasks

# of players from Inter: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Hakan Calhanoglu POTM SBC looks cheap to complete as it will cost about 35000 coins to construct it from scratch. Despite being at an early stage, it is quite unlikely to be a price rise. The final cost of completion can be lesser based on using the player's fodder in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

What is Hakan Calhanoglu POTM SBC?

Every month, EA Sports commemorates the best performers of the month from specific leagues by releasing special player items for those footballers. Hakan Calhanoglu's POTM SBC features a POTM player item released in FIFA 22 to mark his honor of winning the Serie A POTM in November. It is a single task SBC and will be live in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team for around four weeks.

Review of Hakan Calhanoglu POTM card and SBC for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Hakan Calhanoglu's POTM card is an 86-rated CM player item. The card looks mediocre with 73 Pace, which is not good enough in the present meta. 88 Passing and 89 Dribbling are the only two sets of standout stats.

Hakan Calhanoglu POTM card stats (Image via FIFA 22)

There could be question marks if Hakan Calhanoglu was even the deserving candidate. On top of that, the player item is terrible at 35000 coins and makes very little sense for completion in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Mario Pasalic would have been a far more deserving candidate, and his player item would likely have been better suited for the FIFA 22 meta as well.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar