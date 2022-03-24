FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: Who is likeliest to win Premier League Player Of The Month (POTM) award for March?

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has revealed the nominations for March's Premier League Player of the Month (POTM). March has certainly been a busy month, with multiple teams playing many matches across all competitions. Some players have been better than others for their teams, with their performances being better than that of their contemporaries over the entire month. However, only one of these excellent performers will be awarded the best player of the month.

Once the winner is decided, players will be getting a specially-themed SBC. The SBC will contain a special POTM card that players will be able to unlock within a fixed period of time. These cards have boosted stats compared to their base variants. There is also no other alternative way to get these cards aside from the SBCs. Although some of the cards may have a high cost, they are definitely worth it due to their stats.

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Premier League player nominations for POTM in March and predictions

Earlier on March 24, EA Sports listed the footballers who are eligible to win the award because of their performances in the month. The footballers who have been nominated are:

Matty Cash

Trevoh Chalobah

Kai Havertz

Harry Kane

Dejan Kulusevski

Andy Robertson

Bukayo Saka

Ivan Toney

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players will be able to choose the winner based on their votes. To cast a vote, players need to go to this link.

Who is the favorite to win the POTM from the Premier League in March?

All eight nominations have performed excellently in their rights. However, a resurgent Harry Kane could very likely take the award when the results are declared next month.

Recent matches have seen the English forward return to old form, which generally used to intimidate all Premier League opposition. Kane has played in all 4 of Tottenham's games in March. Furthermore, he has contributed significantly, with 4 goals and 2 assists in those appearances and has been a pivotal figure in the points earned by his side.

If any other player could make it a tough contest to win, it would have to be Havertz. The German has certainly been clinical in front of goal. In just 3 appearances, he has contributed with 4 goals and 1 assist. His goal contribution may be one less than that of Kane, but he has only played in 3 games in comparison to Kane's 4.

The votes will ultimately decide which footballer gets a special POTM card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. Andy Robertson could be a surprise winner as he has been a integral part of the resurgent Liverpool side. However, the battle will most likely be between Harry Kane and Kai Havertz.

