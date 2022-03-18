FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to complete Ligue 1 POTM Kylian Mbappe SBC in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has revealed the Ligue 1 Player of the Month (POTM) for the month of February. Kylian Mbappe has been the deserving POTM for his performances over the last month and players can earn a special card for the French sensation.

The POTM cards are added to the game for the best performers throughout a given month in some of the biggest leagues in football.

The POTM cards have boosted stats compared to their base versions and can only be obtained via SBCs. Players will get a special Kylian Mbappe card once they complete all the required tasks.

All the tasks come with individual rewards which makes the deal even sweeter for those who will complete the Ligue 1 POTM Kylian Mbappe SBC.

Tasks, cost and review of the Ligue 1 POTM Kylian Mbappe SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Tasks of the SBC

1) PSG

# of players from Paris SG: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 75

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) France

# of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

5) 86-Rated

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

6) 87-Rated

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

# of players in the Squad: 11

7) 87-Rated

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 45

# of players in the Squad: 11

8) 88-Rated

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 40

# of players in the Squad: 11

9) 88-Rated

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

Team Chemistry: Min 40

# of players in the Squad: 11

10) 89-Rated

Squad Rating: Min 89

Team Chemistry: Min 35

# of players in the Squad: 11

11) 89-Rated

Squad Rating: Min 89

Team Chemistry: Min 35

# of players in the Squad: 11

Ligue 1 POTM Kylian Mbappe SBC's completion cost is still being determined. However, the approximate cost should be near or over 2,000,000 FUT coins or even more. It should rest between 2,200,000-2,300,000 FUT coins depending on the platform of the players.

There are 11 tasks to be completed within the next thirty days after which the SBC will expire in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Review of Kylian Mbappe's Ligue 1 POTM SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The 94-rated ST card has 99 Sprint Speed and 99 Acceleration. It has 96 Shooting with 4* Weak Foot. 96 Dribbling is supported with 5* Skill Moves and that's all there is to say.

The Ligue 1 POTM card of Kylian Mbappe is as good as it gets. If a player can afford to complete the SBC, there is no question about the quality they will get in return for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

