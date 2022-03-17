FIFA 22 Ultimate Team: How to obtain Christopher Nkunku POTM card in FUT 22

FIFA 22 Ultimate Team has declared the Bundesliga's Player of the Month (POTM) for the month of February and it features RB Leipzig superstar Christopher Nkunku.

The POTM cards are added every month for the best performers from some of the biggest football leagues in the world. Nkunku has had a wonderful season so far where he has averaged more than one goal involvement per game.

The POTM cards represent the in-form stats of the footballer and have boosted them. These cards are also available as part of the POTM SBCs only. By completing the POTM Christopher Nkunku SBC, players will be able to add a special card to their respective FIFA 22 Ultimate Team squads.

Task, cost and review of the POTM Christopher Nkunku SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Task of the SBC

1) Bundesliga

# of players from Bundesliga: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

# of players in the Squad: 11

2) France

# of players from France: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

# of players in the Squad: 11

3) Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

# of players in the Squad: 11

4) 86-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 55

# of players in the Squad: 11

The POTM Christopher Nkunku SBC has an approximate completion cost ranging between 295,000-307,000 FUT coins based on the player's platform. However, the price can be significantly reduced with fodder, especially for the in-form cards.

The special card will be available for a month so players have further time to collect fodder and get the card for cheap. All four tasks will have to be completed to unlock the special card.

Review of the POTM Christopher Nkunku card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

The special card of Nkunku is a 90-rated CF one that doesn't have the highest of available overalls. However, the card has some outstanding stats which will be great in the FIFA 22 Ultimate Team meta. It comes with a decent amount of speed, bearing 88 Pace and 87 Sprint Speed.

The 85 Finishing could be better as could be the 3* Weak Foot. However, the card will be a dribbler's dream with 4* SKill Moves and 94 Dribbling. Given that the card has 91 Passing, it can easily be used as a CAM instead.

The card itself is really solid, but CF isn't a position used predominantly in the game. It will lack in meta if used as a ST. The stats look perfect for use as a CAM where it could truly shine.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul