FIFA 23 75+ x11 Ligue 1 Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

With the TOTS promo dropping soon in FIFA 23, EA Sports has released the 75+ x11 Ligue 1 Upgrade SBC as part of the Warmup series to grant players a chance to stock up on packs before the Team of the Season cards enter this title. To that end, this repeatable Squad Building Challenge is quite a lucrative one for gamers looking for league-based packs.

The TOTS series commemorates the top-performing players of last season and is therefore known to feature some highly rated cards. As such, FIFA 23 gamers looking to maximize their gains have been saving up packs to open during the promo to increase their chances of snagging a unique card.

Here’s a quick guide to the 75+ x11 Ligue 1 Upgrade SBC with a short analysis to determine whether it is the right Squad Building Challenge to grind before FIFA 23 sees its Team of the Season in Ulitmate Team.

75+ x11 Ligue 1 Upgrade SBC is the latest league-theme challenge in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

As part of the Warmup series, EA has recently released a bunch of league-based 11-card packs that are locked behind SBCs; there's one for each of the major European leagues. As of April 26, the Ligue 1's Squad Building Challenge is live, and completing the group will yield players 11 items from the French league that are guaranteed to have a minimum Overall of 75.

Here are all the requirements for the individual tasks featured in the new Upgrade challenge.

Task 1 - 81-rated squad

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum of 81

Rewards: 1x Small Electrum Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 7,500 to 8,500 FUT Coins across platforms

Task 2 - 84-rated squad

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum of 84

Rewards: 1x Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 44,000 to 47,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Is the 75+ x11 Ligue 1 Upgrade SBC worth completing?

The individual tasks are quite simple and come with rewards. However, FIFA 23 gamers should ideally complete both to get their hands on the group reward: an 11 Ligue 1 Players Pack. This bonus is guaranteed to yield only 75+ items. At the current market rates, the cost of fodder to complete this SBC is around 52,000 FUT Coins.

While that amount is nothing to scoff at, it can be mitigated by using pre-existing fodder. Moreover, the Squad Building Challenge has the potential to yield some good cards from the French Ligue 1 once TOTS drops in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This makes the 75+ x11 Ligue 1 Upgrade challenge a must-do for people looking forward to packing some Team of the Season rewards from the French league.

