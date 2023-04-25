FIFA 23 81+ x11 Bundesliga Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

With the Team of the Season promo right around the corner, yet another league-based 11 Card Squad Building Challenge in the form of the 81+ x11 Bundesliga Upgrade SBC has been released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. With players looking to stock up on as many high-card-yielding packs as possible before TOTS drops, the repeatable challenge will surely attract the attention of many FUT enthusiasts.

FIFA 23 players have been eagerly looking forward to the Team of the Season cards, which are known to have amazing stats considering the series commemorates the best players from last season. Here's a quick guide to completing the 81+ x11 Bundesliga Upgrade SBC for those looking to grind for packs.

81+ x11 Bundesliga Upgrade SBC is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

As mentioned before, TOTS is a good chance to snag some highly-rated cards, and EA has flooded FUT with content to allow players to save up packs to open during the promo. The 11-card Squad Building challenges featuring league-based packs have been a daily occurrence. For those looking to pack some highly rated players from the German league, the 81+ x11 Bundesliga Upgrade SBC is perfect.

These are the requirements players need to meet to complete the two tasks in the challenge with estimated costs listed below:

Task 1 - 83-rated squad

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum of 83

Rewards: 1x Gold Pack

Estimated Cost: 19,000 to 19,500 FUT Coins across platforms

Task 2 - 84-rated squad

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Team of the Week players with IF upgrades in the squad: Minimum of 1

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Rewards: 1x Premium Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 48,000 to 49,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Is it worth completing the challenge?

Completing both tasks will earn the players the group reward of a pack of 11 Bundesliga rare cards with a guaranteed 81 or above overall rating, and therefore, are recommended to complete the group to maximize their rewards. To complete the entire Squad Building Challenge (both tasks), players must use fodder worth around 68,000 FUT Coins, a substantial amount for most FIFA 23 enthusiasts.

That being said, the 81+ x11 Bundesliga Upgrade SBC has the potential to yield high-rated cards, especially during the TOTS promo that will be coming to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team in the coming days. Especially if players are looking for cards from the German league.

However, they should ideally mitigate the high cost of the Squad Building Challenge with some pre-existing fodder if they want to grind it a couple of times before it expires.

