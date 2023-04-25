EA Sports reveals FIFA 23 Bundesliga Team of the Season (TOTS) nominees, featuring Bellingham, Musiala, and more

EA Sports has officially released a shortlist of nominees for the Bundesliga TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, including the likes of Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala. The German top flight is arguably the most exciting and competitive league in Europe at the moment, with the top teams all vying for the ultimate prize. With so many standout performers over the course of the season, it will be difficult to pick a decisive eleven when it comes to the TOTS vote.

However, gamers will have to take their pick from this roster of superstars, with the winners receiving special items in FIFA 23. With players like Bellingham and Musiala in the running, this Team of the Season lineup is bound to be incredible.

Bellingham and Musiala spearhead the nominee roster for Bundesliga TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have been two of the most dominant teams in the Bundesliga over the past decade. This season has involved a fierce battle between the two giants, with both clubs taking turns occupying the top spot in the league table.

However, several other teams have taken the league by storm as well, making it an extremely competitive race to the top.

Despite being rather young, both Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham have proven their mettle at the highest level. The midfield maestros are exceptional at dictating the tempo of the game and are instrumental towards their team's success. Their abilities are accurately reflected on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23, and both superstars are favorites to receive TOTS items as well.

Which players are nominated for Bundesliga TOTS in FIFA 23?

These footballers have made it onto the Bundesliga shortlist:

Goalkeepers

Gregor Kobel - Borussia Dortmund

Kevin Trapp - Eintracht Frankfurt

Mark Flekken - SC Freiburg

Frederik Rönnow - Union Berlin

Koen Casteels - VfB Wolfsburg

Defenders

Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Alphonso Davies - Bayern München

Nico Schlotterbeck - Borussia Dortmund

Raphael Guerreiro - Borussia Dortmund

Mitchell Weiser - Werder Bremen

Benjamin Pavard - Bayern München

Willi Orban - RB Leipzig

Danilo Doekhi - Union Berlin

Matthijs De Ligt - Bayern München

Christian Günter - SC Freiburg

Midfielders

Julian Brandt - Borussia Dortmund

Serge Gnabry - Bayern München

Joshua Kimmich - Bayern München

Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart

Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund

Jamal Musiala - Bayern München

Dominik Szoboszlai - RB Leipzig

Vincenzo Grifo - SC Freiburg

Jonas Hofmann - Borussia M'gladbach

Thomas Müller - Bayern München

Ellyes Skhiri - 1. FC Köln

Ritsu Doan - SC Freiburg

Florian Kainz - 1. FC Köln

Leroy Sané - Bayern München

Jae-Sung Lee – FSV Mainz 05

Attackers

Niclas Füllkrug - Werder Bremen

Randal Kolo Muani - Eintracht Frankfurt

Marcus Thuram - Borussia M'gladbach

Sheraldo Becker - Union Berlin

Moussa Diaby - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Christopher Nkunku - RB Leipzig

Mergim Berisha – FC Augsburg

Karim Onisiwo - FSV Mainz 05

Dodi Lukebakio - Hertha BSC

Florian Wirtz - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

The likes of Bellingham, Musiala, Nkunku, Guerreiro, Frimpong, and Davies are some of the favorites to be included in Bundesliga TOTS. Not only have these players been exceptional in real-life, they are also extremely overpowered in the current meta of FIFA 23.

