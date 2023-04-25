EA Sports reveals FIFA 23 Bundesliga Team of the Season (TOTS) nominees, featuring Bellingham, Musiala, and more

EA Sports has officially released a shortlist of nominees for the Bundesliga TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, including the likes of Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala. The German top flight is arguably the most exciting and competitive league in Europe at the moment, with the top teams all vying for the ultimate prize. With so many standout performers over the course of the season, it will be difficult to pick a decisive eleven when it comes to the TOTS vote.
However, gamers will have to take their pick from this roster of superstars, with the winners receiving special items in FIFA 23. With players like Bellingham and Musiala in the running, this Team of the Season lineup is bound to be incredible.
Bellingham and Musiala spearhead the nominee roster for Bundesliga TOTS in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team
Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have been two of the most dominant teams in the Bundesliga over the past decade. This season has involved a fierce battle between the two giants, with both clubs taking turns occupying the top spot in the league table.
However, several other teams have taken the league by storm as well, making it an extremely competitive race to the top.
Despite being rather young, both Jamal Musiala and Jude Bellingham have proven their mettle at the highest level. The midfield maestros are exceptional at dictating the tempo of the game and are instrumental towards their team's success. Their abilities are accurately reflected on the virtual pitch of FIFA 23, and both superstars are favorites to receive TOTS items as well.
Which players are nominated for Bundesliga TOTS in FIFA 23?
These footballers have made it onto the Bundesliga shortlist:
Goalkeepers
- Gregor Kobel - Borussia Dortmund
- Kevin Trapp - Eintracht Frankfurt
- Mark Flekken - SC Freiburg
- Frederik Rönnow - Union Berlin
- Koen Casteels - VfB Wolfsburg
Defenders
- Jeremie Frimpong - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Alphonso Davies - Bayern München
- Nico Schlotterbeck - Borussia Dortmund
- Raphael Guerreiro - Borussia Dortmund
- Mitchell Weiser - Werder Bremen
- Benjamin Pavard - Bayern München
- Willi Orban - RB Leipzig
- Danilo Doekhi - Union Berlin
- Matthijs De Ligt - Bayern München
- Christian Günter - SC Freiburg
Midfielders
- Julian Brandt - Borussia Dortmund
- Serge Gnabry - Bayern München
- Joshua Kimmich - Bayern München
- Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart
- Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund
- Jamal Musiala - Bayern München
- Dominik Szoboszlai - RB Leipzig
- Vincenzo Grifo - SC Freiburg
- Jonas Hofmann - Borussia M'gladbach
- Thomas Müller - Bayern München
- Ellyes Skhiri - 1. FC Köln
- Ritsu Doan - SC Freiburg
- Florian Kainz - 1. FC Köln
- Leroy Sané - Bayern München
- Jae-Sung Lee – FSV Mainz 05
Attackers
- Niclas Füllkrug - Werder Bremen
- Randal Kolo Muani - Eintracht Frankfurt
- Marcus Thuram - Borussia M'gladbach
- Sheraldo Becker - Union Berlin
- Moussa Diaby - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
- Christopher Nkunku - RB Leipzig
- Mergim Berisha – FC Augsburg
- Karim Onisiwo - FSV Mainz 05
- Dodi Lukebakio - Hertha BSC
- Florian Wirtz - Bayer 04 Leverkusen
The likes of Bellingham, Musiala, Nkunku, Guerreiro, Frimpong, and Davies are some of the favorites to be included in Bundesliga TOTS. Not only have these players been exceptional in real-life, they are also extremely overpowered in the current meta of FIFA 23.