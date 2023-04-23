FIFA 23 81x11 La Liga Upgrade SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA has released another league-based pack in the form of the 81x11 La Liga Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23, giving players the opportunity to snag some great items before the TOTS (Team of the Season) promo starts rolling out in a few days. FUT enthusiasts looking to maximize their gains should ideally save league-based packs for the promo when it is released.

As its name suggests, the TOTS promo features some of the best-performing cards seen over the last year as various football seasons around the globe come to a close. Historically, the days preceding this series' release have been marked by many grindable Squad Building Challenges. This new SBC is repeatable and fits the bill perfectly, especially if one is looking for some packs centered around the Spanish league.

Here is a quick guide on how to grind the repeatable 81x11 La Liga Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The 81x11 La Liga Upgrade SBC is currently available as a repeatable challenge in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

As part of the Warmup Series for TOTS, a number of challenges and other content have already been released, along with the Serie A Upgrade SBC from last night (April 22). Collecting and storing packs in preparation for the Team of the Season promo is a big part of the week before its launch. Fortunately, the developers roll out numerous Squad Building Challenges to help players stock up on packs beforehand.

The repeatable 81x11 La Liga Upgrade is a good challenge for FIFA 23 players looking to pack some of the Spanish league's top talents.

To get their hands on a pack containing 11 La Liga Rare Players rated 81 OVR or higher, players must complete two simple tasks. The requirements, individual rewards, and costs for the tasks are listed below.

Task 1 - 83-rated squad

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Rewards: 1x Gold Pack

Estimated Cost: 19,000 to 20,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Task 2 - 84-rated squad

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 11

Number 85 and higher OVR players in the squad: Minimum of 2

Team of the Week players with IF upgrades in the squad: Minimum of 1

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Rewards: 1x Premium Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 51,000 to 54,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Is the 81x11 La Liga Upgrade SBC worth the grind in FIFA 23?

To complete the entire Squad Building Challenge (both tasks), players will need to use fodder worth around 72,000 FUT Coins. Only then can they get their hands on a pack containing 11 rare La Liga cards with a minimum overall rating of 81. While there are individual rewards for the tasks, completing both should be a priority for FIFA 23 players looking to prepare for the TOTS promo.

With footballers such as Benzema, Lewandoski, and other highly-rated athletes hailing from the Spanish league featured in it, this challenge's group reward can yield many good cards during the Team of the Season series. This makes it a nice pack to have, considering all the items in it will have a minimum overall rating of 81.

However, players looking to grind this challenge need to be mindful of its completion cost and should ideally try to mitigate that value with pre-existing fodder. That said, like most other challenges this week, the 81x11 La Liga Upgrade SBC is a must-do for those who want to maximize their gains during FIFA 23's upcoming TOTS promo in Ultimate Team.

Poll : 0 votes