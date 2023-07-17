FIFA 23 85+ x7 Upgrade SBC - How to complete, costs, and more

The 85+ x7 Upgrade SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and it’s a brand new resource-item challenge available to every FIFA 23 player and their Ultimate Team squads. This is a great way to collect some high-rated fodder and have another chance at getting a Level Up Team 2 card. The second promo team includes some amazing items, led by Raphael Varane and Leon Goretzka, but getting those from the market will cost a lot of coins.

The reward from tonight’s challenge can add some great cards to your collection. The first task will be determining the amount of coins you’ll need to spend on fodder. This will help you decide if the challenge is worth it. The best way to estimate the cost is by analyzing the 85+ x7 Upgrade SBC tasks in FIFA 23.

Cheapest 85+ x7 Upgrade SBC solutions in FIFA 23

Typically, resource-item challenges are pretty easy to complete in FIFA 23. The 85+ x7 Upgrade SBC is no different, and there’s only one task you’ll have to concentrate on. You must ensure the terms and conditions of the solo task are met.

Task - 85+ x7 Upgrade SBC

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

The 85+ x7 Upgrade SBC will cost about 95,000 FUT coins if you collect all the fodder from the market. You can reduce this amount using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection. You can also collect more fodder by grinding the different FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals.

This will help you earn more packs every week, which can be opened for fodder. Moreover, you can also win FUT coins with multiple uses.

You can also use the other resource-item challenges currently live in Ultimate Team. You can throw away dispensable cards to acquire useful items in return. Some of them can be used in special SBCs that will help you to complete the challenges at a cheaper cost.

After completing tonight’s challenge, you’ll earn a special pack that rewards seven cards. All seven of them will be rated 85 or higher, and they can also belong to the Level Up promo. There’s no guarantee about the quality of these rewards, but it’s always worth a punt if you have enough disposable fodder.