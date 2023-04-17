FIFA 23 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick SBC:  How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick SBC is live in FIFA 23. Ultimate Team players can now pick one of three highly rated cards upon completing all of the tasks in the repeatable Squad Building Challenge five times in the next six days. The unique player pick challenge gives players a chance to pack a card from either the FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero series, which have a guaranteed overall rating of 87.

Considering how both promos are from the past, the repeatable Squad Building Challenge is an opportunity for players looking to add the cards to their FIFA 23 roster.

This is a detailed guide on how to complete the 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick SBC with some tips and tricks to make it an optimal grind for players.

Fan-favorite 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick SBC back in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Player Pick Squad Building Challenges are different from others in the sense that instead of rewarding players with random cards, completing them lets one choose from a pool of cards to add to their team. As mentioned before, completing the current repeatable challenge will yield a Player Pick pack of three cards from the FIFA World Cup Hero series or the FUT Fantasy series.

Here are the requirements that players need to look out for while attempting the SBC.

87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick SBC requirements and estimated costs

To complete the challenge, players will need to complete two tasks with unique requirements and rewards. Below are the estimated costs and individual rewards:

Task 1 - 86-rated squad

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 86

Rewards: 1x Prime Mixed Players Pack

Estimated Cost: 160,000 to 180,000 FUT Coins across platforms

Task 2 87-rated squad

Number of players in the squad: Exactly 1

Number of players with In-Form (TOTW) upgrades in the squad: Minimum of 1

Squad Rating: Minimum of 87

Rewards: Rare Mixed Players Pack

Estimated cost: 100,000 to 120,000 FUT Coins across platforms

SBC Analysis: Is grinding 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick SBC worth it?

While completing individual tasks will yield some lucrative pack rewards, FIFA 23 players should ideally complete the entire group to maximize their gains by receiving a player pick pack. The cost of fodder to complete the challenge at the current market rate is about 270,000 FUT coins. As far as repeatable challenges go, that is pretty expensive, but the tasks in themselves are simple.

Each task for the 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick Squad Building Challenge is themed around building a squad of a certain rating. The steep cost of the fodder is due to the high rating in the requirements. That said, there are no finicky chemistry requirements, meaning FIFA 23 players looking to complete the SBC can optimally choose cards irrespective of their nationalities.

While the cost might deter casual FIFA 23 players from attempting the challenge, the potentially high-rated rewards are worth the price. Not only does completing the SBC yield an 87+ player, but the pool also consists of only Fantasy FUT Hero or FIFA World Cup Hero cards. This makes the 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero Player Pick challenge worth grinding, despite its high cost.

Here's a full list of cards available from the World Cup Hero and the Fantasy FUT Hero series.

