FIFA 23 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy Hero Player Pick SBC: Complete list of all rewards

The FIFA 23 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy Hero Player Pick SBC is one of the most interesting challenges recently released. This squad-building challenge allows players to get a great card that could belong to the popular Fantasy FUT Heroes promo. It offers a good chance to get time-limited World Cup items, which were released in late 2022, as well.

Despite the condition modifier (overall) associated with this challenge, the reward pool is huge. There’s no guarantee regarding the final reward players will receive for completing this 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy Hero Player Pick SBC. However, having an idea about the complete pool of items should help someone decide if this SBC is worth attempting.

FIFA 23's 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy Hero Player Pick SBC is arguably one of the best challenges ever

The potential value of any FIFA 23 Squad Building Challenge depends on its rewards and completion cost. The 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy Hero Player Pick SBC will require about 370,000 FUT coins to beat.

Once it is completed, three picks will be offered to players. Each of the presented items will have an overall of 87 or higher. All three cards will belong to the FIFA 23 Fantasy FUT or the World Cup version of Heroes.

EA Sports released World Cup Heroes to celebrate the grand international tournament in Qatar. These items are no longer available in packs, making the 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy Hero Player Pick SBC valuable. Here are the WC Heroes items included in this challenge's reward pool:

Yaya Toure (Ivory Coast/Premier League, 89)

Park Ji-sung (South Korea/Premier League, 87)

Ricardo Carvalho (Portugal/ Premier League, 89)

Claudio Marchisio (Italy/Serie A, 88)

Landon Donovan (USA/MLS, 88)

Rafael Márquez (Mexico/LaLiga, 89)

Javier Mascherano (Argentina/Premier League, 89)

Tomas Brolin (Sweden/Serie A, 89)

Harry Kewell (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Dirk Kuyt (Netherlands/Premier League, 88)

Sidney Govou (France/Ligue 1, 87)

Joan Capdevila (Spain/LaLiga, 88)

Włodzimierz Smolarek (Poland/Eredivisie, 88)

Hidetoshi Nakata (Japan/Serie A, 88)

Jay-Jay Okacha (Nigeria/Premier League, 89)

Joe Cole (England/Premier League, 88)

Jorge Campos (Mexico/MLS, 88)

Robbie Keane (Ireland, Premier League, 87)

Freddie Ljungberg (Sweden/Premier League, 88)

Sami Al-Jaber (Saudi Arabia/MBS Pro League, 87)

Tim Cahill (Australia/Premier League, 88)

Rudi Voller (Germany/Serie A, 91)

Diego Forlan (Uruguay/LaLiga, 91)

Jean Pierre-Papin (France/Ligue 1, 90)

Lucio (Brazil/Bundersliga, 90)

Jurgen Koller (Germany/Bundesliga, 90)

Fernando Morientes (Spain/LaLiga, 90)

Like the World Cup versions, Fantasy FUT Heroes are only available in the FUT market. Most of them are extremely expensive, which could make the 87+ FIFA World Cup or Fantasy Hero Player Pick SBC so interesting for FIFA 23 players. Here are the available items in this category:

Park Ji-Sung CM 88

Peter Crouch ST 88

Ledley King CB 88

Ivan Cordoba CB 88

Al-Owairan RW 89

Lars Ricken CAM 89

Mario Gomez ST 90

Antonio Di Natale ST 90

Dirk Kuyt CAM 90

Sami Al-Jaber ST 90

Johan Capdevila LB 90

Mario Gomez ST 91

Jay-Jay Okocha CAM 91

Rafael Marquez CB 91

Fernando Morientes ST 91

Harry Kewell LW 91

Jean-Pierre Papin ST 92

Abedi Pele CAM 92

David Ginola ST 92

Each Fantasy FUT Heroes card can also receive up to two upgrades in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This makes them even more available if someone finds them among the reward options.

