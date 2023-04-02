FIFA 23 87+ World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

FUT Heroes are some of the most overpowered special items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Not only are they extremely impressive on the virtual pitch, they also provide useful chemistry to other players in the squad. However, with Base Hero items having been rendered redundant in the current meta, World Cup and Fantasy FUT Hero cards have taken center stage.

The latest Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team allows gamers to obtain one of these incredible Hero items. The pick offers a choice between three FIFA World Cup or Fantasy FUT Heroes, eclipsing the rewards offered by earlier iterations of the player-pick concept. However, the SBC also warrants a rather hefty price.

The 87+ World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero SBC is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

World Cup Heroes were introduced to the game in November and have retained their viability ever since. Meanwhile, Fantasy FUT Hero cards were added to the game much later, but come with the benefit of superior boosts and dynamic ratings. The latter receives upgrades based on the performances of certain teams in real life, making them extremely overpowered in FIFA 23.

These are the two types of cards that gamers can get their hands on by completing the latest 87+ World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero SBC.

The challenge consists of three segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the requirements gamers will have to meet to complete the challenge:

85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The total expected cost to complete all the segments is around 350,000 FUT coins, which is to be expected considering the price of high-rated fodder in the FIFA 23 transfer market. The player pick on offer allows gamers the choice between three Hero items from the aforementioned rosters.

Is it worth completing the 87+ World Cup or Fantasy FUT Hero SBC in FIFA 23?

These are some of the most overpowered and expensive cards available in the SBC rewards:

David Ginola (Fantasy FUT)

Lucio (World Cup)

Saeed Al Owairan (World Cup and Fantasy FUT)

Yaya Toure (World Cup)

Claudio Marchisio (World Cup)

Abedi Pele (Fantasy FUT)

Jay-Jay Okocha (World Cup or Fantasy FUT)

Joan Capdevila (World Cup or Fantasy FUT)

Antonio Di Natale (Fantasy FUT)

Ivan Cordoba (Fantasy FUT)

Not only are these players some of the most desirable in their respective positions on the virtual pitch, they also fetch a high price in the FUT transfer market. With a price of around 350,000 FUT coins, it is definitely worth taking, especially if gamers can bring the price of the SBC down with untradeables from their club.

Poll : 0 votes