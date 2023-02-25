FIFA 23 leak hints at Fantasy FUT coming to Ultimate Team - Expected release dates, time, and more

Fantasy FUT is reportedly set to be the next promo for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This rumor has been circulating ever since a leak on social media hinted that another promo is coming back from the previous franchise entry. This information also came from reliable leaker FUT Sheriff, who posted the news on their social media accounts.

The rumor has got players buzzing with excitement, many of whom are unimpressed with the current state of FIFA 23. The promos currently available in the game are considered rather underwhelming.

The reception to the RTTF promo has been mixed at best, and many more cards could have been released for players. The Showdown Series began on February 24, 2023, but doesn’t include special cards in packs.

Things could change quickly if the Fantasy FUT promo makes its debut in FIFA 23. There has been no official news so far, but speculation is rampant. If the rumor turns out to be true, predictions can be made about when the promo will begin and what kind of specialty the cards under it have.

FIFA 23 players will hope for a strong rebound with Fantasy FUT following mediocre promos

Like the ongoing Showdown Series, Fantasy FUT isn’t a new concept. It was part of FIFA 22, where players got some amazing cards in packs and SBCs. Something similar could happen in FIFA 23 if it goes live.

Fut Sheriff @FutSheriff Fantasy FUT is coming to FIFA 23 next weekend!



Heard it will be a two week promo🤔



W Fantasy FUT is coming to FIFA 23 next weekend!Heard it will be a two week promo🤔 🚨Fantasy FUT is coming to FIFA 23 next weekend!✅Heard it will be a two week promo🤔W🔥 https://t.co/uLVPs62ZdU

Based on the leaks, Fantasy FUT will start on March 3, 2023, which is the first weekend of the next month. It will also mark the end of the Showdown Series, although a few of the SBCs introduced under the promo could remain live.

As for the time of its release, EA Sports is unlikely to change the regular schedule it follows when launching new content in the game. FIFA 23 players will likely be able to access Fantasy FUT at 6:00 pm UK time. Those in the United States will have to wait until 10:00 am PT/1:00 pm ET, while Indian players will be able to unlock special content at 11:30 pm IST.

In many ways, Fantasy FUT will retain its original nature from earlier releases. This will allow all the cards from the promo to increase their overalls based on the fulfillment of certain conditions. In some ways, the system will be similar to that of the Ones to Watch (OTW) promo.

It remains to be seen which cards will be introduced as part of the upcoming promo in FIFA 23. So far, everything remains unofficial, so readers are advised to take this speculation with a grain of salt and wait for an official announcement from EA Sports. More leaks are expected to appear as the rumored release date inches closer.

Poll : 0 votes