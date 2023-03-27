FIFA 23 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon Player Pick SBC: Best and worst possible rewards

The 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon Player Pick SBC is an interesting option for FIFA 23 players and their Ultimate Team squads. For one, it offers a guaranteed chance of getting a legendary card, and the availability of different versions makes it even more unique. With its repeatable nature, the community has an amazing chance of getting some icons.

These are special cards of legendary footballers with a great set of stats. Thanks to the bonus contributions they bring to squad chemistry, they always remain in high demand. Their pack odds are usually very low, and the World Cup icons are no longer even available. Naturally, the 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon Player Pick SBC is the perfect alternative for players.

The final reward of the special challenge will vary across different instances, and there’s a reliance on luck. However, FIFA 23 players can get certain picks whose market valuations are significantly higher than the cost of completing this challenge. Alternatively, certain rewards in the pool may be the worst items someone can hope to find after completing the SBC.

Making the best pick from the 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon Player Pick SBC will be key for FIFA 23 players

Certain rules are associated with the final rewards of the 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon Player Pick SBC. Once players complete it, they will get to pick one card from the three available options. All the options will have an overall of 88 or higher, either a Mid, Prime, or World Cup version.

The names mentioned below are some of the best rewards that FIFA 23 players can hope for. This is not only due to their costs in the FUT market but also their performance in the game’s meta. Using them in first-team squads will give them plenty of advantages and enable them to win more matches.

Ronaldo Prime/World Cup version

Gullit Prime version

Cruyff Prime version

Zidane World Cup version

Pele Prime version

On the other end of the spectrum are those cards that are not good enough as rewards from the 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon Player Pick SBC. Getting them from the FUT market is a far cheaper alternative as far as FIFA 23 players are concerned. This is partly because their stats aren’t as good, leaving doubts over their performance in the meta.

Cech Mid version

Litmanen Mid version

Wright Prime version

Owen Mid version

Pires Mid version

These cards are better avoided at all costs since their market valuations are noticeably less than the 470,000 figure of the SBC.

Poll : 0 votes