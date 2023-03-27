FIFA 23 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon Player Pick SBC: Complete list of all cards available as rewards

A new 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon Player Pick SBC is now available in FIFA 23, granting players a great chance to add a legendary card to their respective squads. This is the latest instance of the popular Squad Building Challenge going live once again. The huge reward pool of legendary options in its rewards makes this SBC quite exciting.
Icons are special cards dedicated to footballing legends that are by EA Sports to celebrate the athletes' contributions. These items are popular in the community and have very limited odds of presenting themselves as rewards via packs. That makes the 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon Player Pick SBC an extraordinary opportunity for many. The limitations on the overalls (88+) of the items do discard some possible options, but the final pool of available rewards is still massive.
FIFA 23 players will have to rely on their luck to find something valuable from 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon Player Pick SBC
After completing the SBC, players can pick between three options. The available choices they'll get will vary, but certain pre-determined factors exist. For instance, each card will be rated 88 or higher.
Below mentioned are Prime and Mid versions of standard Icon cards in FIFA 23. These have been available since the beginning of the game since its release but are quite hard to find. Here’s the complete list of all the items offered by the FIFA 23 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon Player Pick SBC in this category:
- Alan Shearer
- Alessandro Del Piero
- Alessandro Nesta
- Andrea PirloBastian Schweinsteiger
- Bobby Moore
- Carlos Alberto
- David Beckham
- Dennis Bergkamp
- Didier Drogba
- Edwin van der Sar
- Emilio Butragueno
- Eric Cantona
- Eusebio
- Fabio Cannavaro
- Ferenc Puskas
- Franco Baresi
- Garrincha
- Gary Lineker
- George Best
- Gerd Muller
- Hristo Stoichkov
- Hugo Sanchez
- Ian Rush
- Iker Casillas
- Jairzinho
- Javier Zanetti
- Johan Cruyff
- Juan Roman Riquelme
- Kaka
- Kenny Dalglish
- Lev Yashin
- Lothar Matthaus
- Luis Figo
- Marcel Desailly
- Marco van Basten
- Miroslav Klose
- Paolo Maldini
- Patrick Vieira
- Paul Scholes
- Pavel Nedved
- Pele
- Peter Schmeichel
- Petr Cech
- Phillip Lahm
- Raul
- Rio Ferdinand
- Rivaldo
- Robert Pires
- Roberto Baggio
- Roberto Carlos
- Robin van Persie
- Ronald Koeman
- Ronaldinho
- Ronaldo
- Roy Keane
- Rui Costa
- Ruud Gullit
- Ruud van Nistelrooy
- Samuel Eto’o
- Socrates
- Sol Campbell
- Steven Gerrard
- Thierry Henry
- Wayne Rooney
- Xabi Alonso
- Xavi
- Zinedine Zidane
Then come the FIFA 23 World Cup Icons, released in November. These limited-time items were launched to celebrate the FIFA World Cup held in Qatar. Since these cards are no longer available in packs, they can be an amazing choice from the 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon Player Pick SBC.
Here are the items in this category that can be obtained via the new SBC:
- Ronaldo
- Zinedine Zidane
- Johan Cruyff
- Eusebio
- Luis Figo
- Bobby Moore
- Emilio Butragueno
- Michael Laudrup
- Didier Drogba
- Miroslav Klose
- Emmanuel Petit
- Hernan Crespo
- Pele
- Petr Cech
- Gianluca Zambrotta
- Roberto Baggio
- Iker Casillas
- Samuel Eto'o
- Laurent Blanc
- Andre Shevchenko
- Roberto Carlos
- Luis Hernandez
- Garrincha
- Lothar Matthaus
- Kenny Dalglish
- Fabio Cannavaro
- Gheorghe Hagi
- Gary Lineker
- Davor Suker
- Cafu
- Patrick Vieira
It's best to make a pick based on squad requirements and how much a reward is worth. FIFA 23 Players will have to spend a certain number of coins to complete the 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon Player Pick SBC. The final expenses will depend on factors like if gamers can use fodder from their own collections to beat the challenge.