FIFA 23 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon Player Pick SBC: Complete list of all cards available as rewards

A new 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon Player Pick SBC is now available in FIFA 23, granting players a great chance to add a legendary card to their respective squads. This is the latest instance of the popular Squad Building Challenge going live once again. The huge reward pool of legendary options in its rewards makes this SBC quite exciting.

Icons are special cards dedicated to footballing legends that are by EA Sports to celebrate the athletes' contributions. These items are popular in the community and have very limited odds of presenting themselves as rewards via packs. That makes the 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon Player Pick SBC an extraordinary opportunity for many. The limitations on the overalls (88+) of the items do discard some possible options, but the final pool of available rewards is still massive.

FIFA 23 players will have to rely on their luck to find something valuable from 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon Player Pick SBC

FifaTradingRomania @fifa_romania 88+ Mid/WC/Prime Icon PP SBC is live

Requiring 86,87,87 squads

Cheapest combinations:

86 - 5x87, 3x84, 3x83 ->108k

87 - 4x88, 3x87, 4x83 - 164k



Total cost - 440k

One of the best casino SBCs released.

Win by EA - many top cards available.



Completing?

After completing the SBC, players can pick between three options. The available choices they'll get will vary, but certain pre-determined factors exist. For instance, each card will be rated 88 or higher.

Below mentioned are Prime and Mid versions of standard Icon cards in FIFA 23. These have been available since the beginning of the game since its release but are quite hard to find. Here’s the complete list of all the items offered by the FIFA 23 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon Player Pick SBC in this category:

Alan Shearer

Alessandro Del Piero

Alessandro Nesta

Andrea PirloBastian Schweinsteiger

Bobby Moore

Carlos Alberto

David Beckham

Dennis Bergkamp

Didier Drogba

Edwin van der Sar

Emilio Butragueno

Eric Cantona

Eusebio

Fabio Cannavaro

Ferenc Puskas

Franco Baresi

Garrincha

Gary Lineker

George Best

Gerd Muller

Hristo Stoichkov

Hugo Sanchez

Ian Rush

Iker Casillas

Jairzinho

Javier Zanetti

Johan Cruyff

Juan Roman Riquelme

Kaka

Kenny Dalglish

Lev Yashin

Lothar Matthaus

Luis Figo

Marcel Desailly

Marco van Basten

Miroslav Klose

Paolo Maldini

Patrick Vieira

Paul Scholes

Pavel Nedved

Pele

Peter Schmeichel

Petr Cech

Phillip Lahm

Raul

Rio Ferdinand

Rivaldo

Robert Pires

Roberto Baggio

Roberto Carlos

Robin van Persie

Ronald Koeman

Ronaldinho

Ronaldo

Roy Keane

Rui Costa

Ruud Gullit

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Samuel Eto’o

Socrates

Sol Campbell

Steven Gerrard

Thierry Henry

Wayne Rooney

Xabi Alonso

Xavi

Zinedine Zidane

Then come the FIFA 23 World Cup Icons, released in November. These limited-time items were launched to celebrate the FIFA World Cup held in Qatar. Since these cards are no longer available in packs, they can be an amazing choice from the 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon Player Pick SBC.

Here are the items in this category that can be obtained via the new SBC:

Ronaldo

Zinedine Zidane

Johan Cruyff

Eusebio

Luis Figo

Bobby Moore

Emilio Butragueno

Michael Laudrup

Didier Drogba

Miroslav Klose

Emmanuel Petit

Hernan Crespo

Pele

Petr Cech

Gianluca Zambrotta

Roberto Baggio

Iker Casillas

Samuel Eto'o

Laurent Blanc

Andre Shevchenko

Roberto Carlos

Luis Hernandez

Garrincha

Lothar Matthaus

Kenny Dalglish

Fabio Cannavaro

Gheorghe Hagi

Gary Lineker

Davor Suker

Cafu

Patrick Vieira

It's best to make a pick based on squad requirements and how much a reward is worth. FIFA 23 Players will have to spend a certain number of coins to complete the 88+ Prime, Mid or World Cup Icon Player Pick SBC. The final expenses will depend on factors like if gamers can use fodder from their own collections to beat the challenge.

