FIFA 23 88+ Mid, Prime or World Cup Icon Player Pick SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

EA Sports has launched an incredible Icon Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, offering gamers the chance to obtain Mid, Prime or World Cup versions of legendary footballers. This is the first time this Squad Building Challenge has been introduced during the current game cycle, and fans will be excited to get their hands on its rewards.

The ongoing FUT Birthday promo has provided gamers with a range of engaging content in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Not only has EA Sports introduced two separate rosters of special cards in packs, several exciting objectives and challenges are also up for grabs, including the brand new 88+ Mid, Prime or World Cup Icon Player Pick SBC.

The latest Icon SBC is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Icons are some of the most overpowered and sought-after cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The legendary footballers featured on these items have been accurately depicted in-game, and fans can get their hands on some special rewards by completing the latest Icon player pick SBC.

The new challenge consists of three individual segments, each with its own stipulations and pack rewards.

86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

87-rated squad

Team of the Week player: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The overall expected completion cost of the SBC is around 480,000 FUT coins, which is to be expected considering the price of high-rated fodder in FIFA 23's transfer market. The final segment also requires a Team of the Week card; these items are rather expensive as well.

Is the SBC worth completing?

FUT veterans are well aware of how effective Icon cards are on the virtual pitch. Not only do they possess impressive attributes, but they play even better than their stats suggest. These are the best Icon items available in the 88+ Mid, Prime or World Cup Icon PP SBC:

Pele (Mid/ Prime/World Cup)

Ronaldo Nazario (Mid/ Prime/World Cup)

Zinedine Zidane (Mid/ Prime/World Cup)

Johan Cruyff (Mid/ Prime/World Cup)

Paolo Maldini (Mid/Prime)

Eusebio (Mid/ Prime/World Cup)

Ruud Gullit (Mid/Prime)

Ronaldinho (Mid/Prime)

Jairzinho (Mid/Prime)

Patrick Vieira (Mid/Prime)

These are some of the most overpowered and expensive items in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The possibility of obtaining one of them in this SBC makes for an enticing proposition.

However, the challenge also comes at a hefty cost. With an estimated price of around 480,000 FUT coins, it won't be easy to complete. Crafty FUT veterans can bring that cost down by using untradeable fodder from their clubs. However, with so many SBCs being released over the course of FIFA 23's FUT Birthday event, it might be a wise move to be more conservative when spending money on such challenges.

Poll : 0 votes