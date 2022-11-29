5 best FIFA 23 cards available in the Year in Review Player Pick

EA Sports recently released a Year in Review Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, allowing fans to obtain a card released as an SBC or objective during October. This is an enticing proposition for FUT enthusiasts, as they can acquire some of the most coveted cards that might have eluded them when they were released earlier in the cycle.

While the SBC comes at a hefty cost of around 50,000 FUT coins, many gamers will try to complete the player pick in hopes of obtaining a viable card. In such a scenario, it helps to be aware of the best cards available in this player pick SBC.

The Year in Review Player Pick offers the opportunity to obtain some amazing untradeable cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) Lionel Messi (Player of the Month)

Lionel Messi received the inaugural Ligue 1 Player of the Month award for FIFA 23, and his SBC is by far the most expensive POTM SBC released in the game cycle. The Argentine maestro is amongst the five highest-rated players in the game, and his POTM version was incredibly sought after. However, few were able to complete the SBC at the time due to its high price of around 750,000 coins.

He is the most expensive card in the SBC and will be the one fans hope to pack. Despite EA releasing a Flashback Messi SBC with added pace, this card is undeniably better in terms of all other aspects. Despite his lack of raw pace, his POTM is among the best playmakers in the game and will be a fantastic addition to any FUT squad.

2) Federico Valverde (Player of the Month)

Valverde's rise to prominence has been rather spectacular over the last few seasons, and he has rapidly become a key figure in Real Madrid's lineup. The Uruguayan received the inaugural La Liga Player of the Month award of FIFA 23 and was the first high-profile SBC released in the game cycle. The SBC cost over 200,000 FUT coins at the time, with many fans missing out.

Despite being released early on in the game cycle, he is still a viable option in midfield, and gamers will be hoping to obtain him as one of their options from this player pick. He has the pace, shooting, passing, and defending stats to be an elite-tier box-to-box midfielder in FIFA 23 and offers unique links as he plays for Real Madrid.

3) David Alaba (Rulebreakers)

The Rulebreakers promo was a massive success in FIFA 23, with plenty of engaging SBCs and objectives. However, not many were fans of David Alaba's SBC when it was released, primarily due to the expensive nature of the challenge. The SBC offered a choice between two different versions of Alaba, which cost around 300,000 FUT coins, keeping many gamers from obtaining the card.

However, with the latest Player Pick SBC, fans can finally get their hands on one of these unique David Alaba cards. Either version of Alaba is available in this player pick, and the card is still an elite-tier defender in the current FIFA 23 meta.

4) Franck Kessie (Ones to Watch)

Franck Kessie received a Ones to Watch Card as an SBC during the event, and the SBC cost around 100,000 FUT coins. This SBC is one that many fans regret missing out on. With Barcelona achieving the three-win threshold in the league, Kessie was upgraded to 86-rated and praised by pros and casuals alike for being an incredible defensive-minded midfielder in FIFA 23.

Kessie's OTW card is also available in the Year in Review Player Pick. His pace, physicality, and defensive abilities needed to be a viable option in-game despite being released incredibly early on in the game's cycle. He will be an incredible addition to any FUT squad.

5) Raheem Sterling (Ones to Watch)

Like Franck Kessie, Raheem Sterling received an SBC card during the OTW promo to celebrate his move to Chelsea. The SBC cost almost 150,000 FUT coins, deterring many gamers from completing it. However, with Chelsea and England securing upgrades for the card with wins in the Premier League and the World Cup, Sterling has become an overpowered attacker in FIFA 23.

With the World Cup in full swing, the latest OTW upgrades are live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with Sterling being upgraded to 88-rated. His pace and dribbling abilities needed to be a meta attacking option in the meta of FIFA 23, earning him a spot on this list.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

