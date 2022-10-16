FIFA 23 David Alaba Rulebreakers Player Pick SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The David Alaba Rulebreakers Player Pick SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and it's the first time players will be able to choose between two versions of a footballer's card. The Rulebreakers promo went live on October 14, leading to the release of some fantastic cards in the packs.

The chances of obtaining these special cards are low, as most packs have very few odds; SBCs are an effective alternative as there's no reliance on luck. More importantly, David Alaba's card is now featured in the latest challenge, which could be a practical addition for most teams.

Let's take a look at the details of the David Alaba Rulebreakers Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23. It's much more complex than the regular ones and hence will require players to understand the conditions they must meet with the squads they submit.

David Alaba Rulebreakers Player Pick SBC offers a unique advantage in FIFA 23

The David Alaba Rulebreakers Player Pick SBC has four individual tasks that FIFA 23 players will be required to complete. Each of the four will have individual rewards, and can be done in a stand-alone fashion. The main prize will require them to complete all the missions within the stipulated time.

Task 1 - Real Madrid

# of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

Minimum OVR of 86 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - LaLiga

# of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - Top-form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 - 87-Rated Squad

Minimum OVR of 88 : Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

There are some valuable packs to be won by completing individual tasks, but the main reward of the David Alaba Rulebreakers Player Pick SBC is the choice between the two versions.

Players can estimate a cost of around 295,000-305,000 FUT coins to complete all the tasks. The potential price seems to be similar for both console and PC players. Given the expensive nature of the SBC, fodder cards are highly recommended as they will allow a reduction in the final cost and help save some vital coins.

Player Picks typically occur in FIFA 23, and the two versions are pretty similar. The difference in the rewards of the David Alaba Rulebreakers Player Pick SBC are in the Defense and Physicality stats.

Both cards are 88-rated CB and will be a great fit in many La Liga-based or hybrid teams. Both significantly boost their Pace compared to the base version, with one having a relatively low 81-rated Physical but 91 Defense. Another has reduced Defense but compensates with a buff in Physical.

In the second option, both Physicality and Defense have an 87-rating. While the SBC is expensive, either version of the card can be an asset in the long run. The selection will depend on player's preferences, but going for the second option with a better balance between Defense and Physical will be a better choice in FIFA 23.

Poll : 0 votes