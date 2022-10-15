5 best FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Team 1 cards to use in Ultimate Team

The much-awaited FIFA 23 Rulebreakers promo is here, with Team 1 being released on October 14 to much fanfare. Headlined by Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, the promo is a fan favorite due to its tendency to offer boosts to a wide number of player cards from around the world.

Such inclusions are known to shake up the meta by flooding the market with unique cards that are drastically different from their base variants. EA not only gives the players significant boosts to certain stats but also downgrades ratings in certain aspects to force gamers to adapt to new strategies.

With FIFA 23 Ultimate Team full of SBCs, objectives, and other challenges based on the promo, here is a tier list of the best cards players can pack for their squads.

Top 5 Rulebreakers cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

5) Zaha

With an impressive four-point boost to his overall, the 29-year-old Wilfried Zaha is the first entry on this list with an 86-rated Rulebreakers card. The Crystal Palace left-winger has seen upgrades to all of his base stats except in the dribbling department, where he's been downgraded by three points.

Dev @Cleverdics Lengthy, 4 stats over 90 and 5* skills? Rulebreakers Zaha might be the best promo card we've ever seen in the first month of the game.



Wow. Lengthy, 4 stats over 90 and 5* skills? Rulebreakers Zaha might be the best promo card we've ever seen in the first month of the game.Wow. https://t.co/A80rNqwBC7

However, his high pace stat of 93 and a respectable boost to both passing and shooting make him quite a good fit for most squads. Perhaps his most alluring feature is his five-star skill rating; however, his three-star weak foot can hold him back.

Using Anchor, Architect, or the Marksman chemstyles can give Zaha the Lengthy AcceleRATE trait. Marksman is arguably the best fit for him as it provides the player with some insane shooting and dribbling stats, too, as seen in the above tweet.

4) Bonucci

The 87-rated Italian footballer from Juventus is the next pick on the list, featuring almost a similar form of stat change to his Rulebreakers card compared to Zaha. All of the ratings on Leonardo Bonucci's card have received a moderate bonus except dribbling, which sees a three-point reduction, making it 68.

Team BeSoccer @BeSoccerTeam RULEBREAKERS LENGTHY



El primer equipo de la nueva promoción de FIFA 23 incorpora cuatro cartas con el estilo 'Lengthy' a tener en cuenta.



Edin Dzeko

Gerard Piqué

Leonardo Bonucci

Godfrey



¿Tienes pensado fichar a alguno de estos cuatro?



#FIFA23 RULEBREAKERS LENGTHYEl primer equipo de la nueva promoción de FIFA 23 incorpora cuatro cartas con el estilo 'Lengthy' a tener en cuenta.Edin DzekoGerard PiquéLeonardo BonucciGodfrey¿Tienes pensado fichar a alguno de estos cuatro? ⭐️ RULEBREAKERS LENGTHYEl primer equipo de la nueva promoción de FIFA 23 incorpora cuatro cartas con el estilo 'Lengthy' a tener en cuenta.📌 Edin Dzeko📌 Gerard Piqué📌 Leonardo Bonucci📌 Godfrey¿Tienes pensado fichar a alguno de estos cuatro? 👀#FIFA23 https://t.co/cvCEJVYJR6

His overall rating has been bumped by three points, with a massive 24-point boost to his pace, which now stands at a respectable 78. This makes the center-back card quite viable for any FIFA 23 Ultimate team. Being an Italian footballer also ensures that his fellow Serie A players get chemistry boosts.

3) Pique

Taking the third spot on this list, Barcelona center-back Gerard Pique has received a massive six-point boost to his overalls, making him an 89-rated defender. With decent upgrades to his pace and physicality, the Spaniard's Rulebreakers version is probably one of the best CB cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

A 27 pace-rating boost has completely changed how the 6'4" player operates on the field, and his Lengthy AcceleRATE trait already makes him a good option in the current FUT meta. He also has a decent passing stat of 77; however, his shooting appears to have taken a mild hit of three points and is down to 58. All in all, Pique should be a solid defender in any Ultimate Team squad.

2) Dzeko

Inter Milan striker Edin Dzeko is next on the list and has been given some phenomenal stat upgrades to his Rulebreakers card. The 88-rated center forward is already Lengthy and a great fit in the current meta, especially with his high pace stat of 89. It sees a whopping 26-point upgrade compared to his base card.

With a five-star weak foot and three-star skill rating, the Serie-A player is a very strong card and is arguably one of the best ones in the FIFA 23 promo.

Aside from a mild downgrade in his passing stats, most of Dzeko's ratings have gone up, making him a good candidate for your squad. Just remember that his card cannot provide any sort of meaningful national bonus as he is from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

1) Cristiano Ronaldo

With leaks of the promo doing the rounds over the last couple of days across various social media platforms, FIFA 23 fans were awaiting an upgrade to Cristiano Ronaldo, which EA has delivered.

The one-point upgrade to his overall puts the Portuguese's Rulebreakers card at par with Messi's base card, which has an overall rating of 91. He was already a beast of a striker in the game, so small upgrades are a huge bonus to his FUT status.

While many may scoff at how his pace was given a mere two-point upgrade or deride the fact that his shooting has been downgraded by three whole points, Ronaldo's Rulebreakers version is still a top-tier ST card and will be a highly sought-after item in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

