EA Sports has released a Year in Review Player Pick SBC following the conclusion of Black Friday celebrations in FIFA 23. The SBC allows players to obtain cards released exclusively through SBCs and objectives in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team during the month of October.

Ultimate Team is familiar with this concept. It was first introduced in FIFA 22 and has been revisited several times. This is the first time the SBC has appeared in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team; with a large gallery of SBC-based special cards released throughout the game's cycle, it is an enticing proposition for FUT fans worldwide.

The Year in Review Player Pick offers a unique and exciting opportunity for FIFA 23 fans

Squad Building Challenges are an essential part of the classic Ultimate Team experience, and EA has done an excellent job of releasing numerous player SBCs and objectives throughout FIFA 23. These have a time limit and gamers frequently regret not completing them. They can, however, finally get their hands on these coveted cards in-game with the Year in Review Player Pick.

How to complete the Year in Review Player Pick SBC?

The SBC demands a price worthy of the rewards it offers. It comes at a rather hefty price, and has the following specific requirements to be completed in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team:

Players with minimum OVR of 86: Minimum two

Overall Squad Rating: Minimum 84

The expected cost of the SBC is around 50,000 FUT coins, primarily due to the inflated price of fodder cards in the FUT transfer market.

What are the best cards available in the Year in Review Player Pick?

Graham @GISALEGEND Here's all 48 cards you can get from Year in Review Player Pick SBC for October.



Let me know what you get from it if done it, let's see a POTM Messi.



Here's all 48 cards you can get from Year in Review Player Pick SBC for October.

There has been no lack of content in Ultimate Team, and fans will have a plethora of options to aim for in this SBC. While there are many underwhelming possibilities, there are several cards worth far more than the cost of completing the SBC. In this Player Pick, these are the best cards available:

Lionel Messi (Player of the Month) - 92

David Alaba (Rulebreakers) - 88

Federico Chiesa (Out of Position) - 87

Raheem Sterling (Ones to Watch) - 87

Ismael Bennacer (Road to the Knockouts) - 87

Federico Valverde (Player of the Month) - 86

Franck Kessie (Ones to Watch) - 86

These are some of the most popular and meta SBCs released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team thus far, and fans who have yet to obtain them will be eager to do so through this player pick.

Is it worth completing this Year in Review SBC?

While 50,000 coins is not a small sum by any means, the SBC is worth completing for gamers who missed out on any of the popular SBC cards mentioned above. Once an SBC expires, there is no way to obtain that card, except for the newly released Year in Review SBC. It is worth testing your luck with this challenge despite being rather expensive.

