FIFA 23 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC: Complete list of all players available as rewards

FIFA 23 players have a surprise challenge in the form of the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC that EA Sports has released amidst the TOTS celebrations. This is a perfect opportunity to guarantee a legendary card. To further sweeten the deal, EA Sports has added a condition modifier, and players will get icons rated 90 or higher. Despite the removal of lower-rated cards, the reward pool of the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC is massive.
That being said, FIFA 23 players must be aware of the available choices.
Complete reward pool of 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23
The overall reward pool of the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC can be divided into four parts. Prime Icons are available as usual in this challenge, and only the best version has been included.
- Alan Shearer
- Alessandro Del Piero
- Alessandro Nesta
- Andrea Pirlo
- Bastian Schweinsteiger
- Bobby Moore
- Carlos Alberto
- David Beckham
- Dennis Bergkamp
- Didier Drogba
- Edwin van der Sar
- Emilio Butragueno
- Eric Cantona
- Eusebio
- Fabio Cannavaro
- Ferenc Puskas
- Franco Baresi
- Garrincha
- Gary Lineker
- George Best
- Gerd Muller
- Hristo Stoichkov
- Hugo Sanchez
- Ian Rush
- Iker Casillas
- Jairzinho
- Javier Zanetti
- Johan Cruyff
- Juan Roman Riquelme
- Kaka
- Kenny Dalglish
- Lev Yashin
- Lothar Matthaus
- Luis Figo
- Marcel Desailly
- Marco van Basten
- Miroslav Klose
- Paolo Maldini
- Patrick Vieira
- Paul Scholes
- Pavel Nedved
- Pele
- Peter Schmeichel
- Petr Cech
- Phillip Lahm
- Raul
- Rio Ferdinand
- Rivaldo
- Robert Pires
- Roberto Baggio
- Roberto Carlos
- Robin van Persie
- Ronald Koeman
- Ronaldinho
- Ronaldo
- Roy Keane
- Rui Costa
- Ruud Gullit
- Ruud van Nistelrooy
- Samuel Eto’o
- Socrates
- Steven Gerrard
- Thierry Henry
- Wayne Rooney
- Xabi Alonso
- Xavi
- Zinedine Zidane
The TOTY Icons are also present on this SBC and mark the return of a very popular set of cards that are quite expensive to acquire from the market.
- Ronaldinho
- Gerd Muller
- David Beckham
- Ruud Gullit
- Alessandro Nesta
- Javier Zanetti
- Andrea Pirlo
- Hugo Sanchez
- Robert Pires
- Claude Makelele
- Edwin Van Der Sar
- Xabi Alonso
- Nemanja Vidic
- Ashley Cole
The FUT Birthday Icons have also returned, and now's a great chance for every FIFA 23 player.
- Ferenc Puskas
- Paolo Maldini
- George Best
- Lothar Matthaus
- Eric Cantona
- Eusebio
- Jairzino
- Rivaldo
- Kaka
- Patrick Kluivert
- Ronald Koeman
- Ian Rush
- Alan Shearer
- Juan Sebastian Veron
- Wayne Rooney
- Marcel Desaily
- Gennaro Gattuso
- Rui Costa
- John Barnes
Trophy Titans was the last FIFA 23 promo which introduced a whole new set of Icons, and those cards are also present in the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC.
- Zinedine Zidane
- Ronaldo
- Alessandro Del Piero
- Franco Baresi
- Xavi (Main/Baby)
- Marco Van Basten
- Dennis Bergkamp
- Fernando Torres
- Steven Gerrard
- Michael Owen
- Kenny Dalglish
- Frank Lampard
- Roy Keane
- Miroslav Klose
- Iker Casillas
- Philip Lahm
- Patrick Vieira
- Laurent Blanc
- Raul
- Roberto Carlos
- Rio Ferdinand
- Michael Essien
After completing the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC, FIFA 23 players will get three choices. The selected card will be added to their squad, while the remaining two will be discarded.