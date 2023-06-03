FIFA 23 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC: Complete list of all players available as rewards

FIFA 23 players have a surprise challenge in the form of the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC that EA Sports has released amidst the TOTS celebrations. This is a perfect opportunity to guarantee a legendary card. To further sweeten the deal, EA Sports has added a condition modifier, and players will get icons rated 90 or higher. Despite the removal of lower-rated cards, the reward pool of the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC is massive.

That being said, FIFA 23 players must be aware of the available choices.

Complete reward pool of 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23

The overall reward pool of the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC can be divided into four parts. Prime Icons are available as usual in this challenge, and only the best version has been included.

FUT Mentor @FUTMentor



Around 300k New Icon Player PickAround 300k New Icon Player Pick ✅Around 300k 💰 https://t.co/TKuscG4pHf

Alan Shearer

Alessandro Del Piero

Alessandro Nesta

Andrea Pirlo

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Bobby Moore

Carlos Alberto

David Beckham

Dennis Bergkamp

Didier Drogba

Edwin van der Sar

Emilio Butragueno

Eric Cantona

Eusebio

Fabio Cannavaro

Ferenc Puskas

Franco Baresi

Garrincha

Gary Lineker

George Best

Gerd Muller

Hristo Stoichkov

Hugo Sanchez

Ian Rush

Iker Casillas

Jairzinho

Javier Zanetti

Johan Cruyff

Juan Roman Riquelme

Kaka

Kenny Dalglish

Lev Yashin

Lothar Matthaus

Luis Figo

Marcel Desailly

Marco van Basten

Miroslav Klose

Paolo Maldini

Patrick Vieira

Paul Scholes

Pavel Nedved

Pele

Peter Schmeichel

Petr Cech

Phillip Lahm

Raul

Rio Ferdinand

Rivaldo

Robert Pires

Roberto Baggio

Roberto Carlos

Robin van Persie

Ronald Koeman

Ronaldinho

Ronaldo

Roy Keane

Rui Costa

Ruud Gullit

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Samuel Eto’o

Socrates

Steven Gerrard

Thierry Henry

Wayne Rooney

Xabi Alonso

Xavi

Zinedine Zidane

The TOTY Icons are also present on this SBC and mark the return of a very popular set of cards that are quite expensive to acquire from the market.

Ronaldinho

Gerd Muller

David Beckham

Ruud Gullit

Alessandro Nesta

Javier Zanetti

Andrea Pirlo

Hugo Sanchez

Robert Pires

Claude Makelele

Edwin Van Der Sar

Xabi Alonso

Nemanja Vidic

Ashley Cole

The FUT Birthday Icons have also returned, and now's a great chance for every FIFA 23 player.

Ferenc Puskas

Paolo Maldini

George Best

Lothar Matthaus

Eric Cantona

Eusebio

Jairzino

Rivaldo

Kaka

Patrick Kluivert

Ronald Koeman

Ian Rush

Alan Shearer

Juan Sebastian Veron

Wayne Rooney

Marcel Desaily

Gennaro Gattuso

Rui Costa

John Barnes

Trophy Titans was the last FIFA 23 promo which introduced a whole new set of Icons, and those cards are also present in the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC.

Zinedine Zidane

Ronaldo

Alessandro Del Piero

Franco Baresi

Xavi (Main/Baby)

Marco Van Basten

Dennis Bergkamp

Fernando Torres

Steven Gerrard

Michael Owen

Kenny Dalglish

Frank Lampard

Roy Keane

Miroslav Klose

Iker Casillas

Philip Lahm

Patrick Vieira

Laurent Blanc

Raul

Roberto Carlos

Rio Ferdinand

Michael Essien

After completing the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC, FIFA 23 players will get three choices. The selected card will be added to their squad, while the remaining two will be discarded.

