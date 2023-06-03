Create

FIFA 23 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC: Complete list of all players available as rewards

By Arka "Biasedguy" Sarkar
Modified Jun 03, 2023 18:36 GMT
Complete reward pool of the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 (Images via EA Sports)
Complete reward pool of the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23 (Images via EA Sports)

FIFA 23 players have a surprise challenge in the form of the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC that EA Sports has released amidst the TOTS celebrations. This is a perfect opportunity to guarantee a legendary card. To further sweeten the deal, EA Sports has added a condition modifier, and players will get icons rated 90 or higher. Despite the removal of lower-rated cards, the reward pool of the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC is massive.

That being said, FIFA 23 players must be aware of the available choices.

Complete reward pool of 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC in FIFA 23

The overall reward pool of the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC can be divided into four parts. Prime Icons are available as usual in this challenge, and only the best version has been included.

New Icon Player Pick ✅Around 300k 💰 https://t.co/TKuscG4pHf
  • Alan Shearer
  • Alessandro Del Piero
  • Alessandro Nesta
  • Andrea Pirlo
  • Bastian Schweinsteiger
  • Bobby Moore
  • Carlos Alberto
  • David Beckham
  • Dennis Bergkamp
  • Didier Drogba
  • Edwin van der Sar
  • Emilio Butragueno
  • Eric Cantona
  • Eusebio
  • Fabio Cannavaro
  • Ferenc Puskas
  • Franco Baresi
  • Garrincha
  • Gary Lineker
  • George Best
  • Gerd Muller
  • Hristo Stoichkov
  • Hugo Sanchez
  • Ian Rush
  • Iker Casillas
  • Jairzinho
  • Javier Zanetti
  • Johan Cruyff
  • Juan Roman Riquelme
  • Kaka
  • Kenny Dalglish
  • Lev Yashin
  • Lothar Matthaus
  • Luis Figo
  • Marcel Desailly
  • Marco van Basten
  • Miroslav Klose
  • Paolo Maldini
  • Patrick Vieira
  • Paul Scholes
  • Pavel Nedved
  • Pele
  • Peter Schmeichel
  • Petr Cech
  • Phillip Lahm
  • Raul
  • Rio Ferdinand
  • Rivaldo
  • Robert Pires
  • Roberto Baggio
  • Roberto Carlos
  • Robin van Persie
  • Ronald Koeman
  • Ronaldinho
  • Ronaldo
  • Roy Keane
  • Rui Costa
  • Ruud Gullit
  • Ruud van Nistelrooy
  • Samuel Eto’o
  • Socrates
  • Steven Gerrard
  • Thierry Henry
  • Wayne Rooney
  • Xabi Alonso
  • Xavi
  • Zinedine Zidane

The TOTY Icons are also present on this SBC and mark the return of a very popular set of cards that are quite expensive to acquire from the market.

  • Ronaldinho
  • Gerd Muller
  • David Beckham
  • Ruud Gullit
  • Alessandro Nesta
  • Javier Zanetti
  • Andrea Pirlo
  • Hugo Sanchez
  • Robert Pires
  • Claude Makelele
  • Edwin Van Der Sar
  • Xabi Alonso
  • Nemanja Vidic
  • Ashley Cole

The FUT Birthday Icons have also returned, and now's a great chance for every FIFA 23 player.

youtube-cover
  • Ferenc Puskas
  • Paolo Maldini
  • George Best
  • Lothar Matthaus
  • Eric Cantona
  • Eusebio
  • Jairzino
  • Rivaldo
  • Kaka
  • Patrick Kluivert
  • Ronald Koeman
  • Ian Rush
  • Alan Shearer
  • Juan Sebastian Veron
  • Wayne Rooney
  • Marcel Desaily
  • Gennaro Gattuso
  • Rui Costa
  • John Barnes

Trophy Titans was the last FIFA 23 promo which introduced a whole new set of Icons, and those cards are also present in the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC.

youtube-cover
  • Zinedine Zidane
  • Ronaldo
  • Alessandro Del Piero
  • Franco Baresi
  • Xavi (Main/Baby)
  • Marco Van Basten
  • Dennis Bergkamp
  • Fernando Torres
  • Steven Gerrard
  • Michael Owen
  • Kenny Dalglish
  • Frank Lampard
  • Roy Keane
  • Miroslav Klose
  • Iker Casillas
  • Philip Lahm
  • Patrick Vieira
  • Laurent Blanc
  • Raul
  • Roberto Carlos
  • Rio Ferdinand
  • Michael Essien

After completing the 90+ Icon Player Pick SBC, FIFA 23 players will get three choices. The selected card will be added to their squad, while the remaining two will be discarded.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...