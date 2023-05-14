FIFA 23 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC - Complete list of all the players available as rewards

The 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC is now available to complete in FIFA 23, bringing a wonderful opportunity for players to obtain a special icon card for their respective squads. EA Sports has even included different versions of Icons in its reward pool to make this Squad Building Challenge even more lucrative. Thanks to the condition modifier in place, you can avoid some of the poorer rewards offered by previous challenges.

Before completing the 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC, players need to know about all the cards that can be won as rewards for completing it. This will let them confirm that the item they want is indeed offered by this inclusion.

The FIFA 23 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC comes amidst the TOTS celebrations

The complete reward pool of the 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC can be broken into four different parts: Prime Icons, World Cup Icons, TOTY Icons, and Trophy Titans. The first group of items has been present in FIFA 23 since its release. They’re better versions of the Base and Mid cards when it comes to overalls and stats.

Here are the Prime Icons that can be acquired by completing this SBC:

Alan Shearer

Alessandro Del Piero

Alessandro Nesta

Andrea Pirlo

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Bobby Moore

Carlos Alberto

David Beckham

Dennis Bergkamp

Didier Drogba

Edwin van der Sar

Emilio Butragueno

Eric Cantona

Eusebio

Fabio Cannavaro

Ferenc Puskas

Franco Baresi

Garrincha

Gary Lineker

George Best

Gerd Muller

Hristo Stoichkov

Hugo Sanchez

Ian Rush

Iker Casillas

Jairzinho

Javier Zanetti

Johan Cruyff

Juan Roman Riquelme

Kaka

Kenny Dalglish

Lev Yashin

Lothar Matthaus

Luis Figo

Marcel Desailly

Marco van Basten

Miroslav Klose

Paolo Maldini

Patrick Vieira

Paul Scholes

Pavel Nedved

Pele

Peter Schmeichel

Petr Cech

Phillip Lahm

Raul

Rio Ferdinand

Rivaldo

Robert Pires

Roberto Baggio

Roberto Carlos

Robin van Persie

Ronald Koeman

Ronaldinho

Ronaldo

Roy Keane

Rui Costa

Ruud Gullit

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Samuel Eto’o

Socrates

Steven Gerrard

Thierry Henry

Wayne Rooney

Xabi Alonso

Xavi

Zinedine Zidane

As good as some of these Prime Icons are, they’re not this 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC's main attraction. World Cup Icons were released during the mega international football event in Qatar. Some legends were included in it, and they received noticeable boosts to their stats and overalls.

Here are the World Cup Icons this SBC has to offer:

Ronaldo

Zinedine Zidane

Johan Cruyff

Eusebio

Luis Figo

Bobby Moore

Emilio Butragueno

Michael Laudrup

Didier Drogba

Miroslav Klose

Pele

Petr Cech

Roberto Baggio

Iker Casillas

Samuel Eto'o

Laurent Blanc

Andriy Shevchenko

Roberto Carlos

Garrincha

Lothar Matthaus

Kenny Dalglish

Fabio Cannavaro

Gheorghe Hagi

Gary Lineker

Cafu

Patrick Vieira

The 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC also includes the highly coveted TOTY Icons in FIFA 23. These items were released in January 2023, and they have seen incredible demand since. Here are the cards on offer in this category:

Ronaldinho

Gerd Muller

David Beckham

Ruud Gullit

Alessandro Nesta

Javier Zanetti

Andrea Pirlo

Hugo Sanchez

Robert Pires

Claude Makelele

Edwin Van Der Sar

Xabi Alonso

Nemanja Vidic

Ashley Cole

The last group of rewards offered by the 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 is Trophy Titans. Here are the items in this category that can be acquired by beating this challenge:

Zinedine Zidane

Ronaldo

Alessandro Del Piero

Franco Baresi

Xavi (Main/Baby)

Marco Van Basten

Dennis Bergkamp

Fernando Torres

Steven Gerrard

Michael Owen

Kenny Dalglish

Frank Lampard

Roy Keane

Miroslav Klose

Iker Casillas

Philip Lahm

Patrick Vieira

Laurent Blanc

Raul

Roberto Carlos

Rio Ferdinand

Michael Essien

FIFA 23 players will have to ultimately depend on their luck when it comes to getting these items.

