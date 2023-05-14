FIFA 23 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC - Complete list of all the players available as rewards

The 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC is now available to complete in FIFA 23, bringing a wonderful opportunity for players to obtain a special icon card for their respective squads. EA Sports has even included different versions of Icons in its reward pool to make this Squad Building Challenge even more lucrative. Thanks to the condition modifier in place, you can avoid some of the poorer rewards offered by previous challenges.
Before completing the 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC, players need to know about all the cards that can be won as rewards for completing it. This will let them confirm that the item they want is indeed offered by this inclusion.
The FIFA 23 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC comes amidst the TOTS celebrations
The complete reward pool of the 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC can be broken into four different parts: Prime Icons, World Cup Icons, TOTY Icons, and Trophy Titans. The first group of items has been present in FIFA 23 since its release. They’re better versions of the Base and Mid cards when it comes to overalls and stats.
Here are the Prime Icons that can be acquired by completing this SBC:
- Alan Shearer
- Alessandro Del Piero
- Alessandro Nesta
- Andrea Pirlo
- Bastian Schweinsteiger
- Bobby Moore
- Carlos Alberto
- David Beckham
- Dennis Bergkamp
- Didier Drogba
- Edwin van der Sar
- Emilio Butragueno
- Eric Cantona
- Eusebio
- Fabio Cannavaro
- Ferenc Puskas
- Franco Baresi
- Garrincha
- Gary Lineker
- George Best
- Gerd Muller
- Hristo Stoichkov
- Hugo Sanchez
- Ian Rush
- Iker Casillas
- Jairzinho
- Javier Zanetti
- Johan Cruyff
- Juan Roman Riquelme
- Kaka
- Kenny Dalglish
- Lev Yashin
- Lothar Matthaus
- Luis Figo
- Marcel Desailly
- Marco van Basten
- Miroslav Klose
- Paolo Maldini
- Patrick Vieira
- Paul Scholes
- Pavel Nedved
- Pele
- Peter Schmeichel
- Petr Cech
- Phillip Lahm
- Raul
- Rio Ferdinand
- Rivaldo
- Robert Pires
- Roberto Baggio
- Roberto Carlos
- Robin van Persie
- Ronald Koeman
- Ronaldinho
- Ronaldo
- Roy Keane
- Rui Costa
- Ruud Gullit
- Ruud van Nistelrooy
- Samuel Eto’o
- Socrates
- Steven Gerrard
- Thierry Henry
- Wayne Rooney
- Xabi Alonso
- Xavi
- Zinedine Zidane
As good as some of these Prime Icons are, they’re not this 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC's main attraction. World Cup Icons were released during the mega international football event in Qatar. Some legends were included in it, and they received noticeable boosts to their stats and overalls.
Here are the World Cup Icons this SBC has to offer:
- Ronaldo
- Zinedine Zidane
- Johan Cruyff
- Eusebio
- Luis Figo
- Bobby Moore
- Emilio Butragueno
- Michael Laudrup
- Didier Drogba
- Miroslav Klose
- Pele
- Petr Cech
- Roberto Baggio
- Iker Casillas
- Samuel Eto'o
- Laurent Blanc
- Andriy Shevchenko
- Roberto Carlos
- Garrincha
- Lothar Matthaus
- Kenny Dalglish
- Fabio Cannavaro
- Gheorghe Hagi
- Gary Lineker
- Cafu
- Patrick Vieira
The 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC also includes the highly coveted TOTY Icons in FIFA 23. These items were released in January 2023, and they have seen incredible demand since. Here are the cards on offer in this category:
- Ronaldinho
- Gerd Muller
- David Beckham
- Ruud Gullit
- Alessandro Nesta
- Javier Zanetti
- Andrea Pirlo
- Hugo Sanchez
- Robert Pires
- Claude Makelele
- Edwin Van Der Sar
- Xabi Alonso
- Nemanja Vidic
- Ashley Cole
The last group of rewards offered by the 90+ Icon Upgrade SBC in FIFA 23 is Trophy Titans. Here are the items in this category that can be acquired by beating this challenge:
- Zinedine Zidane
- Ronaldo
- Alessandro Del Piero
- Franco Baresi
- Xavi (Main/Baby)
- Marco Van Basten
- Dennis Bergkamp
- Fernando Torres
- Steven Gerrard
- Michael Owen
- Kenny Dalglish
- Frank Lampard
- Roy Keane
- Miroslav Klose
- Iker Casillas
- Philip Lahm
- Patrick Vieira
- Laurent Blanc
- Raul
- Roberto Carlos
- Rio Ferdinand
- Michael Essien
FIFA 23 players will have to ultimately depend on their luck when it comes to getting these items.