FIFA 23 Adrien Rabiot FUT Birthday SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Adrien Rabiot FUT Birthday SBC is live on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Rabiot, the former World Cup winner, is the latest entrant to the ongoing FUT Birthday promo. Players can now complete the Squad Building Challenge to unlock the special card for their teams.

You won’t have to rely on any pack or the FUT market to find this special card. You’ll have to complete the assigned tasks before the Adrien Rabiot FUT Birthday SBC expires. The first step will be determining the estimated costs of getting the fodder.

This will allow you to decide about attempting the SBC in the first place. A great way to determine the approximate cost will be to go through the tasks you’ll need to complete.

The Adrien Rabiot FUT Birthday SBC could be a utility option for many FIFA 23 players

Some squad building challenges that reward special cards in FIFA 23 can be expensive. As for the Adrien Rabiot FUT Birthday SBC, the costs are relatively low. EA Sports has included just two tasks, but each has its own conditions.

Task 1 – Juventus

# of players from Juventus: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – Serie A

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

You can complete the Adrien Rabiot FUT Birthday SBC for about 150,000 FUT coins if you buy all the fodder from the market. However, you can reduce the final cost by using cards already in your Ultimate Team collection, .

The Adrien Rabiot FUT Birthday SBC is live for the next two weeks as of writing (March 3). You can utilize this time to collect fodder without getting it from the FUT market.

A great way to do so is to complete the resource item challenges. They are cheap to complete, and some can be repeated if you’re looking for more cards.

You should also aim to do well in the different FIFA 23 game modes. Squad Battles and Division Rivals hand out different packs based on your rank each week. You can find some of the required fodder by opening these packs.

After completing this SBC, you'll earn an 88-rated CM card, which can also be played as an LM. The unique aspect of the FUT Birthday item is its 5* Weak Foot, which is a big boost. It has excellent set of all-round stats, perfect for a midfielder in FIFA 23.

