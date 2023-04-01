5 best FIFA 23 cards in FUT Birthday Team 2

Following the success of the first week of the event, FUT Birthday Team 2 managed to surpass all expectations with an even better roster of cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The lineup contains more mainstream names, with better upgrades and boosts to their skill moves and weak-foot abilities.

With so many overpowered and desirable cards being introduced to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, gamers have plenty of options to elevate their squads to the next level. However, these special items also come at a hefty price, and it is important for fans to recognize which players are worth their investment.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Antony and 4 other overpowered players in FUT Birthday Team 2 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) Vinicius Junior

As the headlining player of FUT Birthday Team 2, Vinicius Junior is the most overpowered item on the roster. The Brazilian superstar already possesses several special cards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, including a Path to Glory version and a TOTY Honorable Mentions version. However, his latest 92-rated variant has received the coveted five-star weak foot upgrade.

The Real Madrid attacker now possesses five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. His earlier iterations were already elite-tier among attackers in FUT 23, and the new upgrade has boosted his viability even further. Not only is he an amazing winger, but his ability to shoot with either foot also makes him an incredible central player.

2) Timo Werner

After an underwhelming stint with Chelsea FC, Timo Werner has returned to his roots at RB Leipzig. The German striker has regained his previous form in the Bundesliga and has become a vital part of their lineup. His latest special card in FIFA 23 accurately replicates his abilities on the virtual pitch.

Compared to his previous Road to the World Cup special version, this FUT Birthday Timo Werner item has received significant stat upgrades. He has also received boosts to his skill moves and weak foot, making him a more lethal marksman than before.

3) Antony

Manchester United's superstar signing, Antony, has already provided the Red Devils with several memorable moments this season. The mercurial Brazilian winger is renowned for his flashy skills and showboating, as well as his amazing left-footed shots from outside the box. However, his FUT Birthday card has boosted his right foot as well, transforming him into an elite-tier attacker in FIFA 23.

Antony possesses rapid pace and sublime dribbling abilities that allow him to blitz past defenders on the flanks. His earlier iterations lacked the weak foot ability to be lethal in front of goal. However, his latest 88-rated special card has the five-star combo of skill moves and weak foot abilities, making him effective in multiple offensive positions.

4) Mats Hummels

Despite being one of the most consistent and technically gifted defenders in Europe over the past decade, Mats Hummels has always been deemed unusable on the virtual pitch due to his lack of pace. The German centre-back has finally received a special item that does justice to his abilities, much to the delight of Bundesliga fans.

Not only has Hummels received an incredible pace increment, but he also has a five-star weak foot. While this attribute might seem redundant for a centre-back, it allows him to be more composed when in possession of the ball and pass it out from the back more efficiently. This is rather important in FIFA 23, especially with how overpowered pressing tactics are in the current meta of the game.

5) Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle United have been in spectacular form this season and are currently in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League. Their new midfield recruit, Bruno Guimaraes, has been instrumental in improving the efficiency of their midfield, and his FIFA 23 special card accurately depicts how influential he is.

FUT fans are already well-aware of how overpowered Guimaraes is on the virtual pitch due to his incredible Path to Glory version. With a five-star skill move boost, the FUT Birthday version is even better, and gamers will be eager to get their hands on this special card.

