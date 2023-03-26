FIFA 23 Alex Iwobi FUT Birthday SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

FIFA 23 players can complete the Alex Iwobi FUT Birthday SBC presently in Ultimate Team. This is the second special card of an active footballer to be introduced as part of a Squad Building Challenge. This SBC brings a wonderful opportunity for those who want to acquire a promo card without risking their coins by opening packs.

Most FUT Birthday items have been released via in-game packs. Players will have to depend on their luck to find these special cards, and their prices on the FUT market are quite steep. This Alex Iwobi FUT Birthday SBC, on the other hand, offers an alternative way to obtain a great reward; all one must do is complete its tasks before they expire.

Let’s take a look at all the conditions associated with the new Squad Building Challenge. This will give players an idea about the coins they'll need to spend on necessary fodder items and if gamers should attempt to complete this SBC in the first place.

The Alex Iwobi FUT Birthday SBC could be a useful addition for many FIFA 23 players

Alex Iwobi’s base card in FIFA 23 is quite limited, so obtaining his FUT Birthday version makes a lot of sense. EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with this Squad Building Challenge. The Alex Iwobi FUT Birthday SBC comes with only two tasks, and both feature easy conditions.

Task 1 - Top Form

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 83

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

Players will need about 140,000 FUT coins if they want to get all the necessary fodder from FIFA 23's market. The aforementioned amount can be reduced if one uses some of the fodder from their own collection.

As of March 26, the Alex Iwobi FUT Birthday SBC is available for the next two weeks. gamers can easily complete different resource-item challenges to increase their fodder items. The same can be done by ranking high on different game modes. Doing so will get them better weekly rewards and help them complete the SBC on the cheap.

By completing tonight’s Squad Building Challenge, FIFA 23 players will get an 89-rated CAM item. While some of the attributes of this card could have been far better, it has some interesting stats. Neither the Skills nor the Weak Foot got five stars, which will disappoint many.

Players should only complete the challenge if they have enough fodder in their collection. It doesn't make much sense to invest in this particular card otherwise, as there are more meta alternatives available at cheaper prices.

Poll : 0 votes