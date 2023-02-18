5 world-class players who rarely use their weaker foot

While most players are trained to use both feet equally, some may have a natural preference for one foot over the other. In football, players usually have a dominant or preferred foot which they use for greater control, accuracy and power.

However, it can also be a disadvantage if the opposition team is aware of the player's preference and can adjust their defensive strategy accordingly.

Nevertheless, there have been many successful one-footed players throughout football history, such as Diego Maradona, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, despite being left-footed.

Let's take a look at five world-class players who hardly use their weaker foot.

#5 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

Bernardo Silva is a dynamic attacking midfielder known for his agility and creativity. He is a technically gifted footballer who is comfortable with the ball at his feet and has excellent close control skills.

Silva is also known for his intelligent runs, ability to create scoring opportunities for his teammates and his accurate passing. The Portugal international is an energetic and hardworking player who contributes both defensively and offensively, making him a valuable asset to any team.

Silva is a left-footed player and it's rare to see him attempt a shot or even a pass with his right. Despite that, he continues to be one of the most innovative midfielders in the Premier League.

#4 Angel Di Maria (Juventus)

Juventus FC v SS Lazio - Coppa Italia Quarter Final

Angel Di Maria is a left-footed winger who is known for his exceptional skills and dribbling abilities. He is predominantly a one-footed player, relying heavily on his left foot to control, pass and shoot the ball.

Despite this, Di Maria has been successful at the highest level of football and is considered one of the best wingers of his generation.

He compensates for his one-footedness with his speed, agility and vision, which makes him a difficult player for defenders to contain. Di Maria's ability to beat defenders and deliver dangerous crosses with his left foot has been a crucial factor in his success throughout his career.

Currently at Juventus, the Argentinian icon is well past his prime but he did play a major role in La Albiceleste's World Cup triumph, even scoring a goal in the final against France.

Football Tekkers @BallTekkers



📽 @ChampionsLeague



Angel Di Maria is absolutely ruthless for this 🥜 Angel Di Maria is absolutely ruthless for this 🥜📽 @ChampionsLeaguehttps://t.co/SxQDF7PC0Q

#3 Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

Kyle Walker is a modern full-back who excels both defensively and offensively. He has exceptional pace, making him a valuable asset especially during defensive transitions. Walker is also known for his accurate crosses and overlapping runs, which provide his team with an additional attacking threat.

Walker is predominantly right-footed. He is not poor with his weaker foot but it's rare to see him use it. The 32-year-old is usually deployed on the right flank and as such, he is also hardly ever required to use his left foot.

#2 Paulo Dybala (AS Roma)

US Lecce v AS Roma - Serie A

Paulo Dybala left Juventus and joined AS Roma as a free agent last summer. It's a move that has worked wonders for the Argentinian attacker as he has been able to revive his career at the Stadio Olimpico.

Dybala has been Roma's best player so far this season, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists in 22 appearances in all competitions for the Giallorossi. The 29-year-old is left-footed and his ability with his weaker foot is rather suspect.

But Dybala is able to circumvent that shortcoming by virtue of his technical qualities and creativity on the football pitch.

#1 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. The 35-year-old is one of the most well-rounded attackers in the history of the game and has won almost all major trophies he has competed for.

Most recently, Messi fired Argentina to World Cup glory and picked up the Golden Ball given to the best player of the tournament. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is a left-footed player and although he is quite adept with his weak foot, he rarely uses it.

Messi is content to do it all with his left foot, dribbling past opponents, creating space and also ripping shots into the back of the net. He has shown that not using both feet need not necessarily be a weakness.

B/R Football @brfootball



Leo Messi’s 2012 was unbelievable, as he set the record for most goals in a calendar year 🪄



(via

91 goals in 69 matches.Leo Messi’s 2012 was unbelievable, as he set the record for most goals in a calendar year 🪄(via @FCBarcelona 91 goals in 69 matches.Leo Messi’s 2012 was unbelievable, as he set the record for most goals in a calendar year 🪄(via @FCBarcelona)https://t.co/OvzgajAXDC

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes