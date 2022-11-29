FIFA 23 Bastian Schweinsteiger World Cup Icon SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

FIFA 23 players have a wonderful opportunity to add a special card by completing the Bastian Schweinsteiger World Cup Icon SBC. The latest challenge is yet another chance to acquire an icon card for your Ultimate Team squad.

EA Sports has released a host of special FIFA World Cup Icon cards in celebration of the grand event in Qatar. Icons are special cards for former legends, and each one is released in three versions - Base, Mid, and Prime. Every FIFA World Cup Icon is a mix between the Prime and Mid versions and has similar stats. These cards are hard to get, as the odds from their packs are very low.

Thankfully, players won't have to rely on their luck to complete the Bastian Schweinsteiger World Cup Icon SBC. FIFA 23 enthusiasts will also be able to assess the number of coins required to complete the challenge and earn the special card. As stats are also available, they can decide if the card is worth having in the first place.

FIFA 23 Bastian Schweinsteiger World Cup Icon SBC celebrates performances of the iconic German in a World Cup-winning campaign

There are five tasks that FIFA 23 players will need to undertake to complete the Bastian Schweinsteiger World Cup Icon SBC. Each task has given the conditions that will have to be met to complete the challenge. While all tasks offer player packs upon completion, the special FIFA World Cup card will be the ultimate aim of the players.

Task 1 - Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - Die Roten's Captain

# of players from FC Bayern: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 - Fusballgott

# of players from Germany: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 5 - Top-Notch

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

To complete the Bastian Schweinsteiger World Cup Icon SBC, a FIFA 23 player will require about 350,000 FUT coins if they don't use any fodder of their own. The cost of fodder in the FUT market is high due to the increased demand because of all the SBCs.

The Bastian Schweinsteiger World Cup Icon SBC is live for a month at the time of writing. Hence, FIFA 23 players should take a patient approach with the SBC as it would allow them to earn a handful of fodder. This will reduce the completion cost and increase the valuation of the challenge.

Barring Pace, the 90-rated CM card of Bastian Schweinsteiger has some excellent stats. While players can't play the card as a CDM, its stats make him the perfect defensive midfielder. The German legend also has excellent passing and defensive skills and shines in the offensive department.

Overall, the Bastian Schweinsteiger World Cup Icon SBC unlocks a card that could be useful for the Ultimate Team. While the costs are higher, he will be a valuable addition to any FIFA 23 player's Ultimate Team squad.

