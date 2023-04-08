FIFA 23 Brahim Diaz RTTF SBC - How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The Brahim Diaz RTTF SBC is finally available in FIFA 23 after a leak regarding it appeared on Twitter. Players can finally unlock its special featured card for their respective Ultimate Team squads without relying on any packs. The RTTF promo was last available at the start of 2023. If you missed the opportunity to participate in it, this inclusion will be a great alternative for you.

You can acquire the featured card by completing the challenge before it expires. The first task will be to get an estimate of how much beating this SBC will cost. This will allow you to decide if you should even attempt it. The easiest way to determine how many coins will be required to complete this challenge is by analyzing the tasks that are part of FIFA 23's Brahim Diaz RTTF SBC.

The Brahim Diaz RTTF SBC could be highly useful for FIFA 23 players

The best part about the Brahim Diaz RTTF SBC is that EA Sports has kept its conditions simple. This inclusion presents only two tasks that can be solved easily.

Task 1 - Spain

# of players from Spain: Min 1

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 83

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - Serie A

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

The Brahim Diaz RTTF SBC will cost around 135,000 FUT coins to complete if you buy all the required fodder from the FUT market. You can reduce that figure by using cards already available in your FIFA 23 Ultimate Team squad.

The Brahim Diaz RTTF SBC is live for the next three days as of April 8. The short time makes it difficult to get new fodder, but you can easily complete some resource-item challenges. Few can be done more than once, allowing you to get more cards that can be used in the SBC.

You can also utilize the rewards you receive by playing Squad Battles and FUT Champions this weekend. You will receive packs that can be opened for fodder based on your performance.

You’ll earn an 89-rated CAM card for your efforts once this SBC has been completed. The item can also be played in the RM and RW positions. With four-star Skills, a five-star Weak Foot, and 93 Dribbling, this version of Diaz can be quite useful. By boosting its 86 Shooting and 87 Passing, you can certainly make the item more potent in FIFA 23's Ultimate Team. This card can also receive upgrades based on how far AC Milan progresses in the UEFA Champions League.

Poll : 0 votes