FIFA 23 Bukayo Saka Premier League POTM SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

FIFA 23 players can now log into Ultimate Team to complete the Bukayo Saka Premier League POTM SBC. Following some brilliant performances, the Arsenal youngster has been voted the best player in England’s top flight in March, earning him the Player of the Month Award.

EA Sports has released a special card to celebrate his achievement, and you can unlock it for your squad. All you have to do is complete the Squad Building Challenge before it expires. The most important thing for you to do is to get an estimate of the potential cost required for the fodder.

An estimate will help you decide about attempting the SBC, and the possible amount can be figured out by analyzing the tasks that are part of the Bukayo Saka Premier League POTM SBC.

Some special SBCs can be pretty challenging regarding the number of tasks. To complete the Bukayo Saka Premier League POTM SBC, you must undertake three tasks. Each has certain conditions that you must fulfill to unlock the special card.

Task 1 – Arsenal

# of players from Arsenal: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – England

# of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 – Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

If you get all the fodder from the FUT market, you’ll require about 130,000 FUT coins to complete the Bukayo Saka Premier League POTM SBC. Here are some useful tricks and tips by which you can reduce the final cost.

Using fodder from your existing Ultimate Team collection in FIFA 23 will save some coins. If you’re short of such cards, several cheap challenges reward you with different packs.

Since the Bukayo Saka Premier League POTM SBC is live for six weeks as of March 31, you can also grind different game modes in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The higher you rank in Squad Battles and Division Rivals, the better packs you’ll get as rewards.

This SBC will unlock an 88-rated RW card with great stats in FIFA 23. Using position modifiers, you can also play it at the RM, LM, or LW positions. It’s an excellent card that will give you plenty of flexibility regarding squad building and perform well in the meta.

