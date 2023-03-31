FIFA 23 leak hints at Jonathan Bamba FUT Birthday SBC coming to Ultimate Team

Popular insider FUT Sheriff recently announced that the Jonathan Bamba FUT Birthday Squad Building Challenge is slated to be released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team soon. The alleged leak was posted on Twitter along with relevant predictions about the special card's stats, leaving players excited about the prospect of the dedicated SBC coming to FUT.

FUT Birthdays promo has been well-received by the player base as EA Sports releases more content based around big Ultimate Team stars from previous years to commemorate the anniversary of FIFA Ultimate Team. However, FIFA 23 players will need to wait for an official confirmation from EA to ascertain the veracity of the 89-rated Jonathan Bamba FUT Birthday SBC and take the leak with a grain of salt.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks from Twitter/FUT Sheriff.

FUT Sherrif predicts Jonathan Bamba FUT Birthday SBC will arrive soon in FIFA 23

FUT Sheriff is a well-known industry insider who is seldom wrong about upcoming challenges and special cards. The most frequent error in his leaks is the stat predictions, so players would do well to manage their expectations with respect to the upgrades.

If the rumors are true, Jonathan Bamba will be getting his first alternative special card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. This will give players a chance to pack the French midfielder from the Ligue 1 team LOSC where he has been a staple on the Left Midfield for the last three years.

As per FUT Sheriff's tweet, here are all the stat predictions for the FUT Birthday Jonathan Bamba card:

Overall: 89

Position: LM

Pace: 92

Shooting: 86

Passing: 86

Dribbling: 90

Defense: 45

Physicality: 75

Players are advised to wait for an official confirmation before attempting the SBC. As such, Bamba's FUT Birthday card seems to have received significant upgrades across the board. With a rumored 13-point upgrade to his overall rating, this version will by far be the Frenchman's best card in FIFA 23.

Will the card be worth it?

While the leak is in no way definitive of what the exact statistics might be, FUT Sheriff's predictions may be used as a baseline for what players can expect in the upcoming SBC. As such, the Jonathan Bamba FUT Birthday card appears to be strong in pace and dribbling, with 92 and 90 stats in each, respectively.

The 27-year-old's passing and shooting are also on the higher side, with a rating of 86 in both, making the card a solid midfield option in most FIFA 23 squads. However, a final review cannot be made without concrete information from EA. Players can expect a full analysis of the Jonathan Bamba FUT Birthday SBC when it releases.

