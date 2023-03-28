FIFA 23 Ultimate Team FUT 18 SBC: How to complete, expected cost, and more

The daily FUT Birthday Swaps Token challenge - FUT 18 SBC - is live in FIFA 23, giving players another single-task Squad Building Challenge to obtain a pack reward and a Swaps Token to redeem rewards from the promo. The FUT Birthday promo is a recurring card series in FIFA games, which commemorates the release of the Ultimate Team mode by paying homage to previous iterations of the game.

Players can pack one of these special cards by completing dedicated objectives, challenges, milestones, and the Swaps Program, where players can exchange tokens collected during the promo for high-level rewards.

This article provides a quick guide to completing the FUT 18 SBC in FIFA 23, giving players an optimal solution to the Squad Building Challenge.

FUT 18 SBC: Daily FUT Birthday Swaps Token is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

As mentioned before, the FUT Birthday-themed promo centers on previous iterations of the game. FUT 18 looks back at the Ultimate Team mode in FIFA 18, with a Swaps Token of Gallacher offered as a reward for completing the Squad Building Challenge.

With 30 Swaps Tokens to collect in the two weeks of its promo, these daily challenges that allow FIFA 23 players to obtain a token a day at minimal cost are essential for those who want to optimally use the Swaps program.

How to complete FUT 18 SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team: Rewards and requirements revealed

The requirements to complete the FUT 18 SBC are as follows:

Number of players in the squad: 10 (one player fixed)

First Owned Players in the lineup: Minimum of 1

Nations represented in the squad: Minimum of 5

Players from the same nation: Maximum of 4

Rare cards in the squad: Minimum of 5

Squad Rating: Minimum of 65

Chemistry Points: Minimum of 26

Rewards: 1x Rare Gold Pack + 1x FUT Birthday Swaps Token Gallacher (Untradeable)

Estimated Cost: 3,000 to 3,500 FUT Coins approximately across platforms.

Analysis: Should you bother with FUT 18 SBC?

The FUT 18 Squad Building Challenge is not too complex and completing the single-task challenge should not cost much fodder at the time of writing. Nonetheless, the high chemistry requirement might seem daunting for newcomers, but the low squad rating of 65 allows players to use a mix of bronze and silver players to fill the ten positions, lowering the price of the SBC.

Also, the forced use of a first-owned player, i.e., a player not bought from the Transfer Market, helps mitigate the cost. That said, most regular FIFA 23 players should have enough fodder to complete the SBC in their squads, and filling the gaps should not cost much.

As for the cost-to-reward ratio, the FUT 18 SBC is a must-do for any FIFA 23 player looking for an easy Swaps Token. The more they collect, the better rewards they can avail of before the FUT Birthdays promo expires next week.

