FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Swaps: Complete list of all rewards available in Ultimate Team

The reward tiers for FUT Birthday Swaps have finally been revealed in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, much to the excitement of players around the globe. Tokens have been up for grabs for over a week in Ultimate Team, but players are tasked with obtaining these items without any knowledge of what the rewards will be.

- 1 of 4 90+ Prime Icon pick (15 tokens)

- 1 of 5 87+ RTTF, Fantasy FUT, FF Hero, FUT Birthday team 1 pick (27 tokens)



The FIFA Ultimate Team Birthday event has been a massive success in FIFA 23 so far, and the addition of Swaps has boosted its popularity even further. The Swaps system was earlier implemented during events like Winter Wildcards, and the fan-favorite tier system has also returned to the FUT Birthday promo.

FUT Birthday Swaps are now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA Sports has exceeded all expectations with the latest FIFA 23 promo, releasing multiple rosters of special cards, themed objectives, and SBCs to entertain and engage players. The new FUT Birthday Swaps are a major attraction, with several enticing packs and exclusive Icon players up for grabs.

What rewards are on offer in FUT Birthday Swaps?

These are the various reward tiers:

1 token: 81+ 11 players pack

2 tokens: World Cup Icon Hernan Crespo

3 tokens: FUT Birthday Team 1 pack

5 tokens: 82+ 20 players pack

10 tokens: 85+ 10 players pack

15 tokens: 87+ RTTF, FF Hero, FF, FUT Birthday Team 1 player pick

17 tokens: Prime Icon Rio Ferdinand

20 tokens: Two 84+ 20 players packs

20 tokens: FUT Birthday Icon Alan Shearer

27 tokens: 90+ Prime Icon Player Pick

Not only can players acquire the usual high-rated fodder packs, but they can also obtain special Icon versions through the FUT Birthday Swaps system. While players like WC Icon Crespo and Prime Icon Ferdinand are available in the transfer market, FUT Birthday Icon Alan Shearer can only be unlocked via the Swaps system.

For those who want to test their luck, EA Sports has also provided Player Picks items offering various special cards from FIFA 23 promos like Fantasy FUT and Road to the Final. The ultimate prize for redeeming 27 tokens is a Player Picks between four Prime Icon variants, all rated 90 and above.

How to unlock FUT Birthday Swaps tokens in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

It was announced during the FUT Ballers event that there will be 30 tokens released over the course of the FUT Birthday event in FIFA 23. Players can unlock these tokens by completing a wide variety of SBCs and gameplay objectives. Some Swap tokens are available in Marquee Matchups, the FUT Birthday Daily Login objective, and FUT Birthday-themed SBCs.

