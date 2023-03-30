FIFA 23 Title Update 10 patch notes: Placeholder text bug fixes, kit updates, and more

FIFA 23 Title Update 10 is now available across all eligible platforms, according to developers EA Sports, who handed out the full patch notes on their official Twitter account. Although there are fewer adjustments and modifications in the most recent patch, a few still stand out. Thanks to the creators' tireless work, all players continue to have a remarkable experience. With the second update patch now online, March has been a busy month for EA Sports.

Players will be aware of the improvements coming to FIFA 23 thanks to the complete patch notes on Trello, some of which have been long demanded by the community.

FIFA 23 Title Update 10 comes after a significant patch earlier in March

Title Update 10 arrives at the end of March and succeeds a major one in the same month. FIFA 23’s Title Update 9 made significant gameplay changes that shifted the meta to a certain extent.

Title Update 10 is unlikely to have the same impact, and it has more to do with some of the pesky bugs that have been in the game for a long time.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Placeholder text could have been displayed for some FUT Moments requirements.

Placeholder visuals could have been displayed during some Pack opening animations.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some kits, badges, boots, UI elements, trophies, star heads, gloves, balls, VIP Areas, banners, tifos, stadium themes, celebrations, stadia, and facial hair.

Addressed the following issues:

Managed instances of various stability issues.

Sometimes, the UI element for displaying points in King Of The Hill matches did not display correctly.

How to get the latest title update?

Getting any title update in FIFA 23 follows the same general procedure. Usually, when someone turns on their console, it instantly downloads. The platform (Steam/Origin) must be live for PC users to receive the update.

Players may sign up when the update is finished to take advantage of all the changes. EA Sports also conducts server maintenance before title updates, but it hasn’t announced one at the time of writing. It is suggested that readers follow Sportskeeda to acquire the most recent information on this subject.

