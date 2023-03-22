FIFA 23 maintenance (March 22): When will servers be back online?

With a brand new Title Update scheduled for release in FIFA 23, EA Sports has announced that it will be taking down the game's servers momentarily on March 22, 2023. This is a common recurrence due to frequent updates and live tuning. It allows developers to maintain the condition of the servers to provide an optimal gaming experience for fans around the globe.

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect We have a scheduled maintenance on Mar 22 from 3 AM UTC to 10 AM. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services on all platforms.



Match creation will be disabled 30 min prior to each maintenance.



Title Updates are a necessity in any game to fix performance or mechanical issues. FIFA 23 has been plagued with several gameplay and menu-based problems, and EA Sports has consistently attempted to cater to the wants and demands of their community by releasing patches. However, these changes also require frequent server breaks and downtime.

Latest FIFA 23 Title Update will be a big one

The latest Title Update in FIFA 23 is one of the biggest ones yet, introducing a host of significant gameplay tweaks and an entirely new game mode. Both the UEFA Women's Champions League and the National Women's Soccer League have now been added to the game for fans to enjoy, taking a step towards a more inclusive footballing experience.

However, the introduction of such a massive patch also comes with server downtime. This allows EA Sports to ensure that the changes are implemented correctly while also optimizing the performance of the servers to make online gameplay smoother and more conducive.

When will the servers be taken down for maintenance?

Based on the information provided by FIFA Direct Communication on Twitter, servers will be rendered inactive momentarily on March 22, 2023, on all platforms. Downtime begins at the following times across various time zones:

UTC: 3 AM

IST: 8:30 AM

ET: 11:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

This will affect all iterations of the franchise from FIFA 18 to FIFA 23, as these are the only titles with active online servers. Match creation will be disabled 30 minutes prior to this so that gamers are not disconnected during online gameplay, hindering their progress in modes like FIFA 23 Division Rivals.

When will the servers be back online?

EA servers are notorious for being rather unreliable and inconsistent, causing frequent disconnections during online gameplay due to server traffic. However, scheduled server downtime is always premeditated, and gamers are provided insight into when the servers will be back.

The servers will return from maintenance at the following times across various time zones:

UTC: 10 AM

IST: 3:30 PM

ET: 6:00 AM

PT: 3:00 AM

This is a rather extensive time period for servers to become inactive. Gamers will be hoping that there are no further delays so they can resume their grind in various online game modes.

