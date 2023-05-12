FIFA 23 Bundesliga TOTS Season Swaps XP objectives - How to complete, all rewards, and more

The Bundesliga TOTS Season Swaps objective set is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and players can continue their progress toward unlocking more rewards for their squads. The new objective set comes a day before the launch of the Bundesliga TOTS cards, which will feature special items of the best footballers in the German league.

The Bundesliga TOTS Season Swaps objective set will reward you with more XP, as EA Sports has increased the available amount. While the overall pattern of the tasks remains the same, you now have better incentives for grinding out all of them. Some of these challenges aren’t live as of writing, but players will be able to access them at a later date.

The FIFA 23 Bundesliga TOTS Season Swaps objective set rewards plenty of season XP

EA Sports has released a new objective set that rewards XP to FIFA 23 players. These experience points allow you to level up your Swaps progression and unlock new rewards.

The priority should be to complete all the tasks within the stipulated time to earn the most XP. Here are all the tasks that must be completed:

Win 8: Win eight matches in any FUT Game Mode.

Play 15: Play 15 matches in any FUT Game Mode.

TOTS Daily Login Upgrade SBC: Complete the TOTS Daily Login Upgrade SBC [XP] one time.

Marquee Matchups SBC: Complete any two Challenges in the Marquee Matchups [XP] SBC releasing on May 11.

FUT Moments: Earn 5 Stars in the Moments Game Mode. Bundesliga TOTS Moment is releasing on May 12.

TOTS Season Swap Challenge 5 SBC: Complete the TOTS Season Swap Challenge 5 [XP] SBC releasing on May 13.

Bundesliga Premium League Upgrade SBC: Complete the Bundesliga Premium League Upgrade SBC [XP], released on May 15.

As mentioned earlier, a few tasks of the Bundesliga TOTS Season Swaps objective set can’t be accessed right now. They will be released on the above dates, but you can start with the already available ones.

EA Sports has doubled the Season XP you earn by completing each task. Moreover, some of these tasks also have individual rewards for FIFA 23 packs. The valuation of these packs has gone up as several of them can reward you with a TOTS item.

You’ll have to complete all the tasks within the next seven days to get the group rewards, as the Bundesliga TOTS Season Swaps objective set will expire then.

