FIFA 23 Centurions Challenge 1 SBC: How to complete, estimated cost, and more

The first brand new FIFA 23 promo of 2023, Centurions, is finally live. With it, EA has released the Centurions Challenge 1 SBC to allow players a chance at getting unique cards.

The promo was shrouded in mystery because very little was known about its special features prior to its launch. With Team 1 of the series released in FIFA 23, it appears that Centurions is designed to celebrate athletes' "longevity in football," with an emphasis on the number 100 with regard to goals, assists, etc.

Introducing Centurions, Special Player Items celebrating longevity in football (think 100+ caps, goals, assists, or clean sheets) with game-changing boosts to help them become club legends for your Ultimate Team: Form is temporary, class is permanent.Introducing Centurions, Special Player Items celebrating longevity in football (think 100+ caps, goals, assists, or clean sheets) with game-changing boosts to help them become club legends for your Ultimate Team: x.ea.com/75971 Form is temporary, class is permanent. 💯Introducing Centurions, Special Player Items celebrating longevity in football (think 100+ caps, goals, assists, or clean sheets) with game-changing boosts to help them become club legends for your Ultimate Team: x.ea.com/75971 https://t.co/MyS7RHgQaC

While the Challenge SBC will not guarantee a special card, the relatively cheap Squad Building Challenge does have some nice rewards attached to it. Here's a quick guide to completing it optimally.

Centurions Challenge 1 in FIFA 23 is a good SBC with nice rewards

Single-task utility challenges are quite appreciated by FIFA 23 players looking to acquire cards without breaking the bank. The new SBC facilitates that approach. The relatively simple requirements do not necessitate much investment and can be attempted by more casual FUT players.

Here are all the conditions you need to satisfy to complete the Centurions Challenge 1;

Number of players in the squad: 11

Number of players from the same league: Maximum of 2

Number of players from the same nation: Minimum of 7

Number of players from the same club: Minimum of 2

Team rating: Minimum of 65

Total chemistry points: Minimum of 16

Rewards: 1x Two Rare Gold Players Pack (Tradeable)

Estimated Cost: 2,000 - 3,000 FUT Coins across all platforms

Is the SBC worth it?

Building a squad that complies with all the SBC's restrictions will cost about 2,500 FUT coins as per the current in-game market rates of cards. That amount, however, is not a lot considering the rewards on offer. While the list of requirements might look complicated at first glance, the low minimum team rating and chemistry points make filling up the squad's gaps after using fodder rather easy.

Also, the fact that the Squad Building Challenge requires seven players from the same nation already takes care of the chemistry requirements. To optimally meet the 65-team-rating threshold, players should ideally use a mix of predominantly bronze cards, along with a few silver ones. Choosing items from smaller footballing nations such as Albania, Turkey, or Australia will further mitigate the price of the challenge.

As for the rewards, completing the SBC will net FIFA 23 players two Rare Gold cards. While that might seem underwhelming to some, it is quite a good deal, considering the cost of the challenge. While there is no guarantee that players will get a highly-rated item, the pack has a very good chance of offering some new items from the Centurions promo.

The series features boosted cards for players such as Neymar, Vardy, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, meaning a lot of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team gamers will be looking for them. That said, getting the Rare cards from the challenge will be a matter of luck. However, players who have fodder or coins to spare should definitely attempt the Centurions Challenge 1 for a chance to get the highly-rated items.

