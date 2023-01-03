FIFA 23 FUT Centurions promo - Expected release date and time, possible features, and more

FUT Centurions is rumored to be the next promo in FIFA 23, and fans are eagerly looking forward to what awaits them in their Ultimate Team journey. It is set to be the first promo of the New Year and will likely introduce some amazing cards in the coming weeks.

Despite all the excitement, very little is known about the upcoming promo and the cards it will feature. The main sources of information so far have been leaks and rumors. An official timeline hasn't been revealed, but fans have begun speculating about the release date and time of the upcoming promo.

Estimations can be made based on patterns that have been observed so far in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The rumors have also suggested two separate FUT Centurions teams, which will result in more options for fans. Let's take a look at what's known so far and what can be predicted regarding the upcoming promo.

The FUT Centurions promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team may feature some incredible cards

When it comes to any promo in the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, fans mostly look forward to the special cards they introduce. The same can be said of FUT Centurions, and the promo could introduce some wonderful items. As its name suggests, all additions will have something to do with the magic number.

FIFA 23 News @UTSources FUT Centurions will be a two week promo!



Starting January 6th, with a top card design FUT Centurions will be a two week promo!Starting January 6th, with a top card design 🚨FUT Centurions will be a two week promo!Starting January 6th, with a top card design 👀 https://t.co/tAPmAh3PVR

Although the official release date hasn't been confirmed yet, Friday, January 6 is the likely release date. This is the same day that the Winter Wildcards promo expires. Since FIFA 23's release in September, EA Sports has always released a new promo every Friday, and there has been no indication of a change so far.

The upcoming promo will likely be released at the same time as the daily content, at 6 pm GMT. Players in the US will have to wait until 10 am PT/1 pm ET. Indian gamers can expect to get access to the new cards at 11:30 pm IST.

At the time of writing, no cards from the upcoming FUT Centurions promo have been leaked. However, the chances for leaks will increase as the release date gets closer. Community rumors hint at Zlatan Ibrahimovic receiving a special card.

Szilly | FIFA 23 LEAKS @FutSzilly



Would you like to see this card coming to FIFA 23?

Let me know beelow who else would you like to see



#FIFA23 #FUT23 IBRAHIMOVIĆ FUT Centurion conceptWould you like to see this card coming to FIFA 23?Let me know beelow who else would you like to see IBRAHIMOVIĆ FUT Centurion concept😍Would you like to see this card coming to FIFA 23? Let me know beelow who else would you like to see🔥#FIFA23 #FUT23 https://t.co/GNkFZZoziv

Rumors also suggest that FUT Centurions will have two sets of teams, with one released each week. Each team will also feature a mini-release over the weekend. The ongoing Winter Wildcards promo brought in special SBCs every night, and players hope to see a similar pattern over the next two weeks.

It remains to be seen which cards get released as part of the upcoming promo and how they will fare after release. Things are set to get even more exciting with the much-awaited FIFA 23 TOTY promo, the voting for which will begin very soon.

