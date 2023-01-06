With the Winter Wildcards promo ending in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, social media is replete with leaks surrounding the upcoming FUT Centurions promo, with Alexander-Arnold and Ben Yedder being amongst the leaked cards.

Renowned leak-based account FUT Sheriff has been active on Twitter recently, providing a plethora of information about the upcoming event.

While EA Sports has revealed very little about the FUT Centurions promo, leakers have suggested that the event feature footballers who have reached specific impressive career milestones.

The card design, time of release, and hints towards the identity of specific players have been provided by EA Sports, and leakers on social media have capitalized on the hype.

Note: This article is purely speculative and based entirely on leaks from Twitter.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Wissam Ben Yedder are rumored to be included in the FUT Centurions promo roster of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

FUT Sheriff has revealed several names that will be featured in the upcoming event, with Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold and French striker Wissam Ben Yedder being included in the lineup.

While the former is renowned for his abilities in real life, the latter is notorious amongst FUT veterans as one of the most overpowered attackers in the franchise's history.

Including these two in the FUT Centurions event will undoubtedly bolster the popularity of the promo, as Trent is arguably the best right-back in the world. In contrast, Wissam is a fan-favorite in Ultimate Team. While their attributes have not been confirmed, FUT Sheriff has included a prediction that hints at these footballers receiving impressive upgrades.

What do these leaked versions look like in FIFA 23?

Alexander-Arnold is rumored to be amongst the three hinted cards featured in the loading screen provided by EA Sports. The 90-rated special card possesses the following attributes in six key aspects:

Pace: 85

Dribbling: 83

Shooting: 74

Defending: 84

Passing: 92

Physicality: 80

Meanwhile, Ben Yedder's rumored 89-rated card will possess the following stats:

Pace: 87

Dribbling: 93

Shooting: 88

Defending: 45

Passing: 83

Physicality: 75

Alongside these two, FUT Sheriff included English veteran James Milner in his leaks. The Liverpool midfielder has been a loyal servant of the sport for decades and has finally received a card that depicts his versatility on the virtual pitch. His leaked version has the following stats in FIFA 23:

Pace: 80

Dribbling: 85

Shooting: 82

Defending: 86

Passing: 88

Physicality: 85

How will these FUT Centurions cards perform in-game?

All three cards will be excellent in their respective roles in the current meta of FIFA 23. Wissam Ben Yedder has always been a menacing attacker in Ultimate Team due to his lethal finishing, sublime dribbling, and reliable five-star weak foot. James Milner's rumored stats indicate he will be an incredible box-to-box midfielder.

Despite his reputation in real life, Alexander-Arnold is not a viable defensive option in FIFA due to his lack of pace. However, his latest FUT Centurions version could fix this issue, making him an effective wing-back in-game, especially with German crosses being an overpowered way to score in FIFA 23.

