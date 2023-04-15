FIFA 23 Claudio Marchisio Trophy Titans SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Claudio Marchisio Trophy Titans SBC is now live in FIFA 23. The Squad Building Challenge comes with the release of Team 2 content, and players can guarantee an amazing card for their squads. While most special items will only be available in packs, that's not the case with this challenge.

All you need to do is complete the SBC before it expires from Ultimate Team. This is a great way to add a Trophy Titans card without depending on in-game packs or the FUT market. The first task is to estimate the number of coins you need for the fodder. This will help you decide if you should attempt tonight’s SBC in the first place.

FIFA 23 players will have several weeks to complete the Claudio Marchisio Trophy Titans SBC

EA Sports has included eight tasks in the Claudio Marchisio Trophy Titans SBC. Hence, it’s a complex challenge, as you will have to meet the conditions of each task.

Il Principino

Min. 1 Player from Juventus

Min. Team Rating: 83

Squadra Azzurra

Min. 1 Player from Italy

Min. Team Rating: 85

Serie A

Min. 1 Player from Serie A

Min. Team Rating: 85

86 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 86

87 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 87

88 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 88

Top Notch

Min. 1 Players: Team of the Week

Min. Team Rating: 88

89 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 89

If you get all the fodder from the FUT market, the Claudio Marchisio Trophy Titans SBC will cost about 1,300,000 coins. Since it’s an expensive sum, the best alternative is to use fodder from your Ultimate Team collection.

The Claudio Marchisio Trophy Titans SBC is available till July 17, so you have time to grind for fodder. You can do so by completing the different resource item challenges, some of which can be done multiple times. This is a great way to find the cards required to complete the SBC.

Alternatively, you should also look to perform well in different FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. This will get you different packs that can then be opened for cards.

You will receive an 89-rated Trophy Titans Hero card for your efforts. This is Claudio Marchisio's best card in FIFA 23 and will perform very well in the meta. While the cost is high, it is well worth your investment.

